LISTEN: Dan Leo and Mike Umaga on Will Greenwood's podcast

​​​​​​Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss the Tri-Nations and red cards, preview the Autumn Nations Cup, and chat to special guests Dan Leo and Mike Umaga on the plight of the Pacific Nations...

First up on this week's episode, Cox and Greenwood review Round 2 of the Tri-Nations and the Wallabies' dramatic 24-22 victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane, as well as looking forward to Round 3 of the competition.

Our team also discuss the red cards dished out to New Zealand prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Australia flanker Lachlan Swinton - were they harsh? Or were they absolutely right?

Could Rugby Union head the way of Rugby League and place players on report instead of red carding them?

Greenwood and Cox also preview the weekend's Autumn Nations Cup Tests, as Ireland face Wales in Dublin on Friday, before England play Georgia at Twickenham, Scotland travel to face Italy and France play host to Fiji across the weekend.

The bulk of our episode this week is a conversation with special guests Dan Leo and Mike Umaga, however, as the pair discuss the plight of the Pacific Nations, their work for 'Pacific Rugby Welfare', and their soon to be released film/documentary called 'Oceans Apart'.

