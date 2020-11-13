Autumn Nations Cup: France vs Fiji Test cancelled

Fiji skipper Semi Radradra is reported to have tested positive for Covid-19, with Sunday's Test with France cancelled

The Autumn Nations Cup Test between France and Fiji on Sunday has been cancelled following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team.

France had earlier cancelled their Friday news conference, during which coach Fabien Galthie was due to announce the team to face Fiji in Vannes.

The French federation said the news conference was cancelled "due to exceptional circumstances". It has since been confirmed five Fiji players tested positive for Covid-19, and with the close contact protocols which must be implemented, the game has been called off.

"This was a difficult and disappointing decision, but it was the only possible outcome following today's test results," Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, the tournament organiser, said.

France were due to open their Autumn Nations Cup campaign at home to Fiji on Sunday

"Whilst we've all been eagerly awaiting this match, the welfare of our players and their support teams remain our number one priority.

"We have a rigorous testing programme in place. In this instance, it is impossible for the Fijians to field a competitive team and we have no other option but to cancel this match. I want to thank the Fijian and French Unions for their collaboration and wish the impacted athletes a speedy recovery."

The statement also confirmed the outcome of the game, which cannot be rescheduled, would be decided on Monday by a designated tournament sub-committee.

Fiji Rugby had confirmed earlier on Friday one of their players - reported to be skipper and centre Semi Radradra - had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Tests conducted after relocating to our tournament base has returned a positive case of COVID-19. The concerned player had previously tested negative prior to joining pre-camp and while in pre-camp and has so far shown no symptoms," Fiji Rugby's chief executive John O'Connor said in a statement.

"As part of the COVID-19 tournament protocols, the player has been isolated and is being monitored by our medical team."

Additional testing consequently revealed four more positive results within the squad. Nations Cup organisers are said to be working closely with the Fiji Rugby Union to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and to ensure preparations can resume on time for Fiji's next match against Italy on November 21.

Further testing will be carried out on the Fiji squad over the coming days.