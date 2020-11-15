Team of the week: Argentina players dominate after historic win over All Blacks

Marcos Kremer was monumental as Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time. Find out who joins him in our team of the week below...

We pick the standout players from the weekend as Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time in the Tri-Nations, and Ireland, England and Scotland won in the Autumn Nations Cup...

15. Santiago Carreras (Argentina)

The first of many Pumas in our XV this week after Argentina's historic victory over the All Blacks against the odds in Sydney.

Carreras was solid at full-back, while also contributing eight carries and beating three defenders with ball in hand in attack.

6:43 Watch highlights as Argentina earned their first ever win over New Zealand with a brilliant 25-15 triumph in Sydney Watch highlights as Argentina earned their first ever win over New Zealand with a brilliant 25-15 triumph in Sydney

1:35 Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma was nearly brought to tears following the 25-15 victory over New Zealand in the Tri-Nations Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma was nearly brought to tears following the 25-15 victory over New Zealand in the Tri-Nations

14. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

The outstanding player on the pitch from Scotland's victory over Italy in Florence, wing Van der Merwe was electric each time he got on the ball.

The Edinburgh man made 10 carries for some 136 metres going forward, three clean breaks, beat eight defenders, scored a try and chipped in with five tackles.

13. Emily Scarratt (England Women)

A Rolls-Royce of a rugby player, Scarratt takes our outside-centre berth in a week where the Red Roses moved to a No 1 ranking in the world following their 33-10 win in France.

Scarratt kicked 18 points in the victory, while also impressing within a slick England back-division in Grenoble.

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Ireland beat Wales in their Autumn Nations Cup opener on Friday night, and central to their display was an all-action performance from centre Henshaw.

The midfielder was everywhere as he made seven tackles, one turnover, seven carries and beat a defender. Having gone off with an abductor injury, he will be a major miss for this weekend's Test vs England.

11. James Lowe (Ireland)

A Test debut to dream about for Leinster wing Lowe, who was sensational against Wales in Dublin.

He made 11 carries, 70 metres in attack - no player made more on the pitch - one clean break, beat three defenders and rounded it all off with a powerful try in the final play.

10. Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina)

His club form may be struggling with Stade Francais in the Top 14, but for the Pumas against New Zealand on Saturday, Sanchez was inspired.

The 32-year-old was brilliantly accurate in pretty much everything he did, while also landing seven of his eight kicks off the tee from all sorts of angles.

His kicking proved the difference for Argentina, while he also grabbed their only try - chipping ahead with his weaker left foot before reacting quickest to dive over. Sanchez also made six carries, one clean break and beat one defender.

9. Tomas Cubelli (Argentina)

Alongside Sanchez, Cubelli put in the performance of his career to date.

The scrum-half was fantastic as he made a phenomenal 12 tackles from half-back, while also carving out 39 metres in attack from four superbly timed darts. He also made one clean break and beat one defender.

1. Danilo Fischetti (Italy)

Italy may ultimately have lost to Scotland on Saturday in a game they were in control of for large parts, but in Fischetti they have found a loosehead prop who could star for them over the next decade.

The 22-year-old was phenomenal for the Azzurri as he put in a lung-busting display for his 65 minutes on the park. He made eight tackles, two outstanding breakdown turnovers, eight carries, and was part of an Italian front row which yielded two penalties and a free-kick at the scrum.

2. Jamie George (England)

Pumas hooker Julian Montoya was tireless with his 16 tackles, but for an exceptional lineout display and history-making hat-trick, England's George earns our spot.

The Saracen landed an incredible 17 lineouts without fault at Twickenham as England cruised past Georgia, while becoming the first men's England hooker ever to score a hat-trick - grounding at the pack of three driving mauls.

George was also part of an England pack which took on Georgia at their strongest aspect: the scrum, and came out on top, winning four penalties.

3. Andrew Porter (Ireland)

Ireland may be missing one of the premier tighthead props in world rugby at present with Tadhg Furlong's absence, but Porter was sensational against Wales on Friday.

The 24-year-old was magnificent at the scrum - indeed he was so good, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac yanked off starting loosehead Rhys Carre within the first half - as Ireland forced four penalties, and also marched over Wales on their own ball on a further occasion.

Porter also made six carries and beat one defender in the impressive display.

4. Guido Petti (Argentina)

Up against one of the best to ever play the sport in Sam Whitelock and one of the form players of New Zealand rugby in Patrick Tuipulotu, Petti outshone both in a wonderful second-row performance.

Still just 25-years-old, the imposing lock was a dominant force on the field as he made 14 carries - no player made more from either side - 11 tackles, one turnover, claimed four lineouts and made a lineout steal.

5. Matias Alemanno (Argentina)

Alongside Petti, we've gone for his compatriot Alemanno as without ultra-physicality and a well-functioning set-piece no side could beat New Zealand. Alemanno was key to both.

The lock put in 12 tackles in the victory, while also contributing four carries and lineout take.

6. Pablo Matera (Argentina)

Viral videos, passion, outstanding leadership and a breakdown nuisance, nobody could have watched Argentina's victory and failed to notice skipper Matera.

The 27-year-old saw All Black back-row Shannon Frizzell slap one of his team-mates early into the contest, and responded with a flurry of pushes and slaps himself. Matera was not going to allow the All Blacks to bully the Pumas.

The referee called for leadership from Matera after the skirmish, and Matera's response has since gone viral on social media:

🔊 SOUND ON 🔊



Pablo Matera leading from the front... With an attitude like this, was the result ever in doubt?! 🇦🇷👏 #TriNations #NZLvARG pic.twitter.com/kocREJJ8IL — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) November 14, 2020

Otherwise, Matera made 10 tackles and earned three vital turnovers in the win, while also making six carries, beating three defenders and claiming three lineout balls. What a player.

7. Marcus Kremer (Argentina)

Alongside Matera, Kremer had undoubtedly the performance of the weekend.

An incredible display of tirelessness work ethic, Kremer made an unbelievable 28 tackles against the All Blacks - 12 more than the next player and more than the entire New Zealand back-row combined.

The 23-year-old also made a game-high 14 carries and beat a defender.

8. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

Man of the match in Ireland's 32-9 victory over Wales, Doris is more than worthy of a place in our XV this week.

The Leinster back-row made 12 carries and eight tackles in the victory, while also beating two defenders in attack and claiming a lineout. He is fast becoming a key man for Andy Farrell's Ireland.