England 18-7 Ireland player ratings: Pack and defence to the fore in Autumn Nations Cup

Maro Itoje picked up the man of the match award for his display vs Ireland

England player ratings from their 18-7 Autumn Nations Cup victory over Ireland at Twickenham as their pack and defence stood out.

15 Elliot Daly: Unable to get involved in attack but kicked well and expertly patrolled the backfield to show he can act as England's first-choice full-back. 7/10

14 Jonathan Joseph: The freedom given to him by Georgia was missing and he struggled to make an impact as he continues to find his way on the wing. 6/10

13 Ollie Lawrence: Early carries into heavy traffic settled the nerves. The rookie looked comfortable on his third appearance. 7/10

12 Henry Slade: Inside-centre is not his best position - 13 a more natural home - but he kicked well and tackled hard, including one sensational try-saver on Chris Farrell. 7/10

Jonny May scored two superb tries at Twickenham

11 Jonny May: Ended his try drought with a stunning pair of touchdowns, the second among the best seen at Twickenham. 9/10

10 Owen Farrell: The ringmaster of a dominant England display who did not put a foot wrong. 7/10

9 Ben Youngs: Tidy and energetic, Youngs has targeted 150 caps and on this evidence, he could get there, but his kicking was not great on occasion. 7/10

Owen Farrell kicked strongly and was part of an extremely strong defensive unit

1 Mako Vunipola: Reinstated to the pack and England benefited from a forceful shift in defence. 8/10

2 Jamie George: Continued to accelerate ahead of his rivals for the Lions hooking duties with a tidy afternoon. 8/10

3 Kyle Sinckler: A powerful presence in the tight and made his presence felt in the scrum. 8/10

4 Maro Itoje: High work-rate and big interventions contributed to a man of the match performance. 9/10

Itoje and co bettered Ireland at the lineout, at the breakdown and in contact

5 Joe Launchbury: Enjoying a rebirth as a physical presence in England's engine room where his bulk is a valuable asset. 8/10

6 Tom Curry: Took some ferocious hits as he foraged for ball as Ireland were wiped out at a breakdown battle that was surprisingly one sided. 8/10

Tom Curry (pictured) and Sam Underhill were fantastic in the England back-row

7 Sam Underhill: The beating heart of England's defence flattened green shirts time and again. A tackling machine. 8/10

8 Billy Vunipola: Looking to rediscover the form that made him one of the game's best number eights until a series of injuries struck. 7/10