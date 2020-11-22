Guinness PRO14: Ospreys, Leinster, Connacht victorious over Benetton, Cardiff Blues, Zebre

Leinster continued their immense PRO14 form, with a seventh straight bonus-point win

Recap all of Sunday's Guinness PRO14 action as Ospreys, Leinster and Connacht beat Benetton, Cardiff Blues and Zebre respectively...

Ospreys 24-22 Benetton

The Ospreys overturned a 15-point deficit to record a 24-22 Guinness PRO14 victory over Benetton at St Helen's in Swansea.

It's agony for @BenettonRugby as they lose out right at the death 🙈



Dewi Lake's last-gasp try gives 14-man @ospreys a priceless victory in Swansea 💪#OSPvBEN #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/DwelM4yFnk — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 22, 2020

Tries from Ifan Phillips, Shaun Venter and Dewi Lake along with nine points from the boot of Stephen Myler was enough to secure a dramatic victory for Toby Booth's side.

Hame Faiva scored a hat-trick for Benetton with Ian Keatley adding seven points from the kicking tee as they fell just short.

Benetton full-back Jayden Hayward received an early yellow card for an illegal slap down after an early break from Wales wing George North.

Leinster 40-5 Cardiff Blues

Scott Penny snapped up two final-quarter tries during Leinster's 40-5 Guinness PRO14 win over Cardiff Blues at the RDS.

The perfect start continues for @leinsterrugby 🤩



The triple-defending champions equal the #GuinnessPRO14 record of seven five-point victories in succession, with a well-earned win over a stubborn @cardiff_blues side



Who stood out for you? 🤔#LEIvCBL pic.twitter.com/nqTKvJeTQc — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 22, 2020

Penny took his season's haul to five tries, and fellow replacement Michael Silvester added his first senior score, as Leinster claimed a championship record-equalling seventh successive bonus-point victory.

Dave Kearney's try after just 36 seconds - the Irish province's second-fastest in PRO14 history - put them on course for a 19-5 half-time lead.

Jimmy O'Brien and Aled Summerhill swapped tries towards the end of the first quarter, with James Tracy's maul score coming just before the interval.

Cardiff defended manfully but flanker Penny burrowed over twice before Silvester dotted down from Harry Byrne's inviting 77th-minute kick.

Zebre 12-47 Zebre

Connacht bounced back from last week's narrow defeat by Scarlets with a comfortable 47-12 Guinness PRO14 win at Zebre.

It's seven heaven for @connachtrugby! 7️⃣



A scintillating performance after going behind, kickstarted by Sean O'Brien's try on his first start in two years, fires them to a bonus-point victory over @ZebreRugby 👊#ZEBvCON #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/avticQJQDR — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 22, 2020

The Westerners racked up seven tries with Tom Daly and Alex Wootton grabbing two apiece in Parma.

Tommaso Boni broke through to give the Italians an early lead but two Jack Carty penalties cut the deficit before Sean O'Brien drove over.

Wootton's double put Connacht 23-7 up at the interval before Sam Arnold and Daly stretched the advantage to 26 points.

Connacht were reduced to 14 men when Abraham Papali'i was shown a red card for a head-high challenge on Boni, and Marco Manfredi promptly scored Zebre's second try.

But a penalty try put the visitors 40-12 up and Daly chased down Conor Fitzgerald's kick through to complete the scoring.

