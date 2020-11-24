England centre Ollie Lawrence out of Wales match in Autumn Nations Cup

Ollie Lawrence played 69 minutes of last weekend's 18-7 victory over Ireland but has since been troubled by a hip injury

England centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match against Wales because of a hip injury.

Eddie Jones' side will bid to make it three tournament wins out of three when they travel to Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.

Worcester's Lawrence played 69 minutes of last weekend's 18-7 victory over Ireland but he has since been troubled by the issue to his joint and he has been rested for the climax to Group A.

The 21-year completed his debut in the Six Nations title-clinching win against Italy at the start of the autumn and has made successive starts at outside centre since.

Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie have been recalled to the England squad ahead of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against Wales.

Neither player has so far featured in the tournament but Bath wing Watson has recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the Six Nations win over Italy on October 31, while Exeter hooker Cowan-Dickie is available again following minor knee surgery.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis also returns after being left out of the squad for Saturday's 18-7 win over Ireland.

Northampton full-back George Furbank and Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga, meanwhile, are both injured and not included in England's 35-man squad, announced by the Rugby Football Union on Monday.

England squad to face Wales

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Bristol Bears), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Wills (Wasps)