European Challenge Cup round-up: Wins for Leicester, Ospreys and London Irish

Leicester players celebrate their win

Leicester beat Bayonne, Ospreys were too strong for Worcester and London Irish claimed a bonus-point victory over Pau in the European Challenge Cup.

Tommy Reffell, Cameron Henderson and Kini Murimurivalu crossed for tries as Leicester claimed a fine 28-20 Challenge Cup victory over Bayonne in France.

Leicester made it two wins from two in Europe's second-tier competition, holding out a late Bayonne charge for an important win.

Hugo Zabalza and Andrei Gorin claimed scores for the hosts, with Gaetan Germain adding two penalties and two conversions.

Kini Murimurivalu scores for the Tigers

Zack Henry slotted three penalty goals and converted two of Leicester's tries however, and that proved hugely important as the Tigers held out for a big win on the road.

Wales wing George North put the stamp on a fine 38-29 win for Ospreys at Worcester as both sides claimed a four-try bonus point.

George North of Ospreys charges past the challenge of Billy Searle

Sam Parry and Morgan Morris also crossed for the Ospreys, who forced a penalty try too.

Ollie Lawrence, Melani Nanai, Billy Searle and Ted Hill all ran in scores for Worcester though, with the hosts in the running throughout.

Jamie Shillcock's three conversions and a penalty kept the Warriors on point, but veteran Stephen Myler's 16-point haul with the boot paved the way for the Ospreys' win.

James Stokes scored two tries as London Irish regained first place in their European Challenge Cup pool with a 26-17 bonus point victory over Pau.

Stokes twice benefited from well-timed passes from Paddy Jackson and Phil Cokanasiga scored a superb solo try as Irish established a 21-7 lead at half-time.

Tom Parton scores for London Irish

Pau, who had briefly levelled through Atila Septar, reduced the gap through a Clovid Lebail penalty but Tom Parton raced into the corner to secure the bonus point after 49 minutes.

The visitors were far from finished and began to put Irish under intense pressure, forcing a number of penalties before Thibault Debaes deservedly crossed the line late on.

Irish have maximum points from their first two matches in the pool following their opening 34-8 win in Agen.