Jonathan Thomas: Worcester Warriors promote forwards coach to head coach

Former Worcester Warriors captain Jonathan Thomas returned to Sixways in the summer

Worcester Warriors have promoted former Wales flanker Jonathan Thomas to the role of head coach.

Ex-Warriors captain Thomas returned to Sixways as forwards coach in the summer following four years coaching at Bristol Rovers.

Worcester appointed Thomas' former Wales team-mate Mark Jones as senior assistant coach on Tuesday.

"I am excited about the future of this club. By nature I am a glass half-full person and I have always been really driven about being successful," Thomas said.

"I really believe in this club and its potential. When I first spoke to the owners and they talked about their vision for the club, the exciting academy players coming through and the long term plans that are in place for long-term sustainability I was really excited."

Thomas, who won 67 Wales caps between 2003 and 2011, played in two World Cups and made 44 appearances for Warriors between 2013 and 2015.

The 38-year-old helped Warriors secure promotion from the Championship with victory over Bristol at Sixways in a dramatic play-off final in what proved to be his final match.

Thomas will also work alongside backs and attack coach Matt Sherratt, scrum and assistant forwards coach Mark Irish and academy transition and skills coach Jonny Goodridge.

"I am very excited about the coaching group we have," Thomas added.

"We have got good a balance of personalities which is important because it's not just about coaching, it's about having individuals who complement the different needs of the players and we have a pretty good balance there."

Worcester are second from bottom in the Gallagher Premiership with eight points after five games.