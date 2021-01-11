Team of the week: Premiership, PRO14 and Top 14 stand-outs

Tadhg Beirne put in a strong display for Munster in their win over Connacht

We put together a stand-out XV of the eye-catching performers from the latest domestic matches in the UK, Ireland and France...

15. Tom Parton (London Irish)

Parton provided a running threat all afternoon as London Irish snatched a 27-27 draw away to Harlequins in Sunday's Premiership encounter.

The full-back carried for 136 metres, which came on the back of him beating six defenders and making two initial breaks.

14. Paolo Odogwu (Wasps)

Two tries from the winger helped Wasps emerge victorious in a high-scoring 52-44 win over Bath in Friday's Premiership clash.

They came on the back of Odogwu carrying for 142 metres - the highest of any player in Round 6 - beating five defenders and making four clean breaks. He won a turnover as well.

13. Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears)

The Fijian centre was an ever-present danger for the Bears as they went top of the Premiership with a 20-7 win over reigning champions Exeter Chiefs.

As well as scoring a crucial try for the visitors in the second half, Radradra beat two defenders, made one initial break and kept the ball alive with three successful offloads.

12. Vilimoni Botitu (Castres)

The centre proved a slippery customer to deal with in Castres' 39-23 over Agen in the Top 14 on Saturday, beating an incredible 13 defenders.

Botitu carried for 78 metres on the back of that and making two clean breaks, capping a strong performance with a try.

11. George North (Ospreys)

North was among the try-scorers as Ospreys saw off Dragons 28-20 in Saturday's PRO14 clash at Rodney Parade.

The Wales winger covered 77 metres with the ball in hand on the back of four clean breaks and beat six defenders. He came up with two turnovers for his side as well.

10. JJ Hanrahan (Munster)

Hanrahan was named man of the match as Munster held off Connacht to win 16-10 in Saturday's PRO14 clash despite having two men sin-binned late on.

The fly-half kicked 11 points for the visitors and controlled things well in a hard-fought encounter at the Sportsground in Galway.

9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

The scrum-half, who is eligible to represent both England and Wales, continued his impressive form and was named man of the match for his role in Bristol's win over Exeter.

Randall's try put the Bears ahead at Sandy Park, while he was a lively presence throughout in the halves beating one defender and making one initial break for his side as well.

1. Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons)

The Falcons had the edge at the set piece, winning the scrum battle 6-3, to help lay the platform for their 22-10 win over Gloucester and Davison played a key role there.

The 27-year-old came up with some important contributions in the loose as well, making the final carry which led to Matias Orlando's try and having a 100 percent tackle success rate.

2. Tom Cruse (Wasps)

The hooker grabbed a try double for Wasps as they secured a bonus-point win away to Bath, carrying for 54 metres and making two clean breaks.

His line-out throwing was perfect as well, with all nine attempts finding a team-mate, while Cruse also set up another try and recovered two loose balls.

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Porter came up with two important turnovers for Leinster as they bounced back from the previous week's defeat with a 24-12 victory at home to Ulster in the PRO14 on Friday.

The Ireland prop helped his side maintain parity at the scrum with their opponents too and came up with seven tackles in defence.

4. Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues)

The Wales international was a monster at the line-out, coming up with nine wins - more than any other PRO14 player over the weekend - in Cardiff's 29-20 win over Scarlets.

The second row made 12 tackles in defence and recovered a loose ball for the Blues during the match as well.

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

The Ireland international was in fine form for Munster as they defeated Connacht, making 12 tackles and winning five turnovers for his team.

Beirne was solid at the line-out as well, winning six of them.

6. Jono Ross (Sale Sharks)

Ross came up with some important defensive interventions as the Sharks saw off Worcester Warriors 20-13 on Friday evening in the Premiership.

The back row made 12 tackles and won two turnovers for hosts Sale, as well as coming up with two wins in the line-out. He also grabbed an important try for his team.

7. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

The versatile back row put in a big defensive effort for the Falcons as they overcame Gloucester at Kingston Park, making a team-highest 16 tackles during the game.

Wilson won a turnover for his side as well, along with winning two line-outs and getting through plenty of work with the ball in hand by making 13 carries.

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

The 23-year-old was front and centre for Harlequins in both attack and defence in the Sunday afternoon draw with London Irish.

Dombrandt made some big inroads with the ball in hand by carrying for 67 metres, while he made 15 tackles on the defensive side as well.