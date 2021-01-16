Trailfinders Challenge Cup: Saracens edged out by Ealing 27-26

Billy Vunipola could not help Saracens avoid defeat to Ealing in their first game since relegation

Billy Vunipola completed Saracens' first match since their relegation from the Gallagher Premiership but the England No 8 was powerless to prevent Ealing emerging 27-26 winners.

The weekend's only game involving an English team at any level saw Vunipola take centre stage in front of national team head coach Eddie Jones in his maiden outing since the final of the Autumn Nations Cup last month.

Saracens have placed the remainder of their England contingent on bespoke training schedules akin to pre-season, with the aim of ensuring they are ready for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 6.

S C E N E S 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rrYNJfRptw — Ealing Trailfinders (@ealingtfrugby) January 16, 2021

Only Vunipola was in action, with his director of rugby Mark McCall stating that he benefits from playing as frequently as possible, resulting in his selection for the Trailfinders Challenge Cup opener.

But it was a quiet afternoon for the back row giant, who made little impression on Ealing in a competition which serves as a curtain-raiser to Saracens' quest for an immediate return to the Premiership.

Making their first outing since being relegated last season as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches, McCall's men were also missing eight players suspended for breaking coronavirus rules when on Barbarians duty.

Ealing took advantage of their moment in the spotlight created by the cancellation of the final two rounds of Europe's group stage because of the French government's fears over Covid-19 by toppling the trophy-laden visitors.

Ealing celebrate one of Alun Walker's tries against Saracens

Trailfinders crossed first when fast hands sent Angus Kernohan over but the try was made possible by a dummy from scrum-half Craig Hampson that deceived a visiting defence that was pinned close to their line. Otherwise all the points in a tight opening quarter were supplied by penalties from fly-halves Craig Willis and Will Hooley.

Vunipola became increasingly involved as the half progressed, carrying into heavy traffic and barrelling into the breakdown, but Saracens met with stiff resistance from fired-up opponents.

As half-time approached, their big ball-carrying forwards began to make an impact and it was the steam-roller approach that created field position for their first breakthrough.

A solid five-metre scrum saw Vunipola pop a pass to Aled Davies and the speed of the play outwitted Ealing as full-back Elliot Obatoyinbo dived over.

A losing bonus secured at the death.



Congratulations to @ealingtfrugby on their victory 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kdZVLEOxcJ — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 16, 2021

Trailfinders finished the half with a flourish and went close early in the second before sustaining pressure on the visiting line by winning a Saracens scrum and then battering away.

The assault ended when hooker Alun Walker forced his way over, but the score only served to ignite McCall's men and they began attacking with greater purpose until replacement front row Kapeli Pifeleti finished a line-out maul.

Yet the game tilted on its axis again when Walker grabbed his second with Willis converting to put Ealing beyond reach.

Saracens hooker Tom Woolstencroft finished a forward assault from a short-range free-kick to secure a losing bonus point for the visitors, but the match had already entered stoppage time.