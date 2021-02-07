Six Nations 2021: Wales 21-16 Ireland player ratings

Find out how Wales and Ireland's players rated in Sunday's Six Nations clash

Wales kicked off their Six Nations campaign with victory a 21-16 at home to Ireland thanks to tries from Louis Rees-Zammit and George North.

But despite Ireland playing with 14 men for much of the match following Peter O'Mahony's early red card, the home side did not have it all their own way at the Principality Stadium.

Here, we take a look at how the starting XVs of both the Wales and Ireland teams rated…

Wales player ratings

Leigh Halfpenny's kicking kept the scoreboard ticking over

Leigh Halfpenny: The full-back was in good form with the boot, kicking four from five at goal, and was an assured presence in the backline throughout. 7/10

Louis Rees-Zammit: The Gloucester man showcased his athleticism with a spectacular try on his Six Nations debut, capping a fine performance with a one-handed finish. 7

George North: Having spent most of his career as a winger, George impressed again in midfield and claimed his 42nd try for his country on the back of a powerful run. 7

Johnny Williams: He failed a first-half head injury assessment following a mistimed challenge on Garry Ringrose and was forced to leave the field. 6

George North was strong in the centre for Wales

Hallam Amos: Handed a start in the absence of Josh Adams, Amos was unable to make much of an impression as he had few chances to get the ball in hand. 6

Dan Biggar: The fly-half kicked solidly in play and marshalled the troops well at times as Ireland pressed. 7

Tomos Williams: He suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury while making a break towards the end of the first half and was consequently forced off at half-time. 6

Wyn Jones: It was a strong performance by the Scarlets prop, who was named man of the match on the back of some strong scrummaging work and outstanding play in the loose. 8

#WALvIRE 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛: @wynjones2



He may be a farmer, but there was nothing agricultural about the prop's fine performance today.



⭐️ 𝘠 𝘨𝘸̂𝘳 𝘰'𝘳 𝘎𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘸𝘯𝘢𝘦𝘵𝘩 𝘥𝘢𝘭 𝘺 𝘭𝘭𝘺𝘨𝘢𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘥𝘥𝘪 𝘺𝘯𝘨 𝘕𝘨𝘩𝘢𝘦𝘳𝘥𝘺𝘥𝘥. pic.twitter.com/NWQkcDGFks — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 7, 2021

Ken Owens: The hooker missed the Autumn Nations Cup because of a shoulder injury, and he showed how much Wales missed him. 7

Tomas Francis: He was the victim of a reckless early high shot by O'Mahony which led to the Ireland man's red card, but shook that off and performed solidly. 7

Adam Beard: Recalled to the starting line-up by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, but the team's lineout misfired badly at times. 6

Alun Wyn Jones: The Wales captain was sporting a black eye reportedly given to him by squad colleague Jake Ball during training this week, but he led his team to ultimately deliver a knockout blow. 7

Ken Owens made a big impact on his return to the Wales team

Dan Lydiate: His return to Test rugby after more than two years away lasted 11 minutes before a knee injury forced him off. 6

Justin Tipuric: The flanker was his usual industrious self and put in his trademark high tackle count as Wales came under sustained pressure at times. 7

Taulupe Faletau: The No 8 had his moments in attack and defence, with Wales having to dig deep before securing victory. 7

Ireland player ratings

Hugo Keenan: He made a couple of runs, but otherwise it was a quiet game for the full-back as Ireland battled to overcome adversity. 6/10

Robbie Henshaw's running caused Wales problems

Keith Earls: The winger got involved early on, and he was never far from the action as Ireland tried to battle their way back into the match following O'Mahony's red card. 7

Garry Ringrose: It was a strong performance from the Leinster centre, who never stopped looking for an attacking opportunity. 7

Robbie Henshaw: He proved a real handful for Wales in attack and defence and was a threat throughout. 8

James Lowe: The winger kicked well at times to put the home side under pressure, but also struggled with his defensive positioning. 6

Johnny Sexton's afternoon was ended by a head injury

Johnny Sexton: Ireland's captain kicked eight points, but he was forced off near the end of an absorbing contest with a head injury. 7

Connor Murray: The scrum-half was unable to make much of an impact the contest as Ireland started their Six Nations campaign on a losing note. 6

Cian Healy: He made some powerful surges with the ball in hand on an afternoon when Ireland never stopped battling. 7

Rob Herring: It was a solid effort from the Ireland hooker, albeit in the face of a gut-wrenching defeat. 6

1 - Peter O'Mahony is the first player to receive a red card in the #SixNations for Ireland. Bin. pic.twitter.com/tgcaCxXtIP — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 7, 2021

Andrew Porter: He had his work cut out in the scrums opposite Wyn Jones during a bruising physical encounter, with the Welshman getting the better of him. 6

Tadhg Beirne: A workaholic display by the Ireland lock, who was impressive throughout and capped his display with Ireland's only try. 8

James Ryan: He had little opportunity to make a big impact as his game ended in the first half following a failed head injury assessment. 6

Peter O'Mahony: Sent off after just 14 minutes for recklessly crashing into Owens' head with his shoulder at a ruck, and cost his team so much. 3

Tadhg Beirne celebrates after scoring Ireland's try against Wales

Josh van der Flier: He never stopped in attack or defence as he tore into Wales, but ultimately his efforts were not enough to help Ireland snatch victory. 7

CJ Stander: The No 8 did everything he could to try to inspire a famous Irish win, but it was not to be. 7