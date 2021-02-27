Six Nations Championship 2021: Wayne Pivac insists Wales not getting carried away by Triple Crown success

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac was pleased with the quickly-taken tap penalty kick from Dan Biggar and resulting claim by Josh Adams for their first try

Wayne Pivac vowed there is no danger of Wales allowing themselves to be carried away by a Triple Crown triumph and thumping victory over England.

Wales' 40-24 Guinness Six Nations victory in Cardiff was the most points they have ever scored against their fiercest rivals, and they are now closing in on the Six Nations title, with Italy and France to be tackled away from home next month.

Two more wins would also secure a Grand Slam and, if Wales beat Italy with a five-point maximum and results elsewhere work for them, they could possibly land the title a week early - not that head coach Pivac is allowing his squad to get ahead of themselves.

Eddie Jones said England must learn to 'overcome' tough circumstances after two controversial first-half calls from the referee resulted in Wales tries

"We talked about it being a special day for a lot of reasons - George North's 100th Test match, some silverware on the line and the opportunity to go deeper into the competition and push on," Pivac said.

"It was a special day, the weather was good and we went out there and got a bonus-point win. You have to be proud of the performance.

"We have already spoken briefly about the importance of the next game [against Italy]. It would undo a lot of very good work if we didn't focus on that game and that game alone.

"Because we haven't really played the house down yet, we have well and truly got our feet on the ground. The players have talked about that already."

Josh Adams, Liam Williams, Kieran Hardy and Cory Hill scored tries for Wales, while replacement Callum Sheedy kicked 13 points, including three late penalties, and Dan Biggar booted a penalty and two conversions.

Pivac praised Bristol fly-half Sheedy's contribution after he punished England's indiscipline.

England captain Owen Farrell says their discipline 'wasn't the best'

"I thought he was fantastic," Pivac added. "After missing a couple of kicks up in Edinburgh, to come on in that situation, a very tight game, he had three difficult kicks and hit all three of them well.

"Callum is doing everything that we are asking of him, and he is enjoying being in the environment.

"He is just a young guy that is really enjoying the environment, he is expressing himself and he's doing very well, along with a lot of other players.

"We want to have competition across a lot of positions, and we want that selection headache every week."

While Wales clinched the first major silverware of head coach Pivac's reign in bonus-point fashion, his opposite number Eddie Jones saw England's title hopes reduced to ruins.

The visitors had clawed their way back into the game in the second half as Ben Youngs' converted try drew them level, but Wales took full advantage of them getting on the wrong side of the referee down the stretch.

"A lot of people may have thought that, at 24-24, England were coming pretty strong at us, but our guys found another gear again and we are very pleased with that," Pivac said.

"For me personally it's about the players and providing them with an environment where they can come in and get the job done, keep improving.

"Hopefully we are doing that, and people are seeing that the hard work is starting to pay off. But there are still two big games to go."