Six Nations: England opt against official complaint over referee for Wales game, Pascal Gauzere

Referee Pascal Gauzere will not be the subject of an official complaint by England for his performance in Saturday's Six Nations defeat to Wales

England will not make an official complaint to World Rugby over the performance of referee Pascal Gauzere in the 40-24 defeat by Wales.

Gauzere awarded Wayne Pivac's Grand Slam hopefuls two highly-dubious tries in the opening half hour of the Guinness Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium, the first of which was particularly controversial.

But England will take not take action by lodging an official complaint to the sport's governing body over the match official.

England head coach Eddie Jones refused to condemn Gauzere after the match, but said: "They're huge decisions. We can't debate it, we are not allowed to debate it. All I will end up with is a fine and that won't help anyone.

"The dog won't be able to eat its food, wife won't be able to eat, so I can't say anything."

When asked if the decisions changed the game, Jones replied: "Well, they get points maybe they don't deserve and we have to fight to get back into the game.

"It makes it difficult and you have to be good enough to overcome it. They were worthy winners, but we have to be good enough to overcome those, as unusual as they might be.

"Wales (were) worthy winners. We take full responsibility and don't blame the referee. But sometimes there are circumstances that happen that are difficult to handle and we weren't good enough to handle them.

"I want my dog to eat food, so I am not going to say anything."