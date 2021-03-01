Billy Holland: Munster second rower announces he will retire at the end of the current season

Billy Holland said he is grateful to be retiring on his own terms

Munster second row Billy Holland has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Holland's professional career began with the Irish province in 2007 and he has gone on to be their second most capped player with 241 appearances. The 35-year-old played one Test for Ireland, against Canada in 2016.

"I have always been determined to finish my career whilst still playing well and adding value to the jersey each time I get to put it on," Holland said.

"To be in a position to call time on such a fantastic experience, on my own terms, is one I am extremely grateful for.

"I believe the time is right for me, my family and for Munster for me to hang up my boots."

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "Billy will go down as a Munster legend in the history of the club, and rightly so.

"We all know the incredible character he is and how hard he works behind the scenes, always getting the job done.

"He has given his all to the jersey and all I can do is thank him for his service and commitment to Munster Rugby."

Ireland release 13 from training squad to play in PRO14

Ireland have retained a 23-man squad for a two-day training camp and released 13 players to play for their provinces in the Guinness PRO14.

Andy Farrell's side picked up their first win of this year's Guinness Six Nations by beating Italy 48-10 on Saturday but do not return to action until facing Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, March 14.

Craig Casey has been allowed to rejoin Munster after making his Ireland debut on Saturday

The four players who suffered knocks in Rome - Jordan Larmour (hip), Tadgh Furlong (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (head) and Ronan Kelleher (ankle) - will remain with the national team to undergo further assessment.

Farrell's men are scheduled to train on Thursday and Friday in Dublin, according to the update from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

There are two Irish derbies in the PRO14 this weekend, with Munster hosting Connacht on Friday evening at Thomond Park, before Leinster take on Ulster the following day in Belfast.

Scrum-half Craig Casey, who made his debut as a replacement at Stadio Olimpico, has been allowed to temporarily rejoin Munster, along with Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell, while Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan have returned to Connacht.

Meanwhile, Leinster quartet Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh Van Der Flier could come up against Ulster duo Stuart McCloskey and Tom O'Toole at Kingspan Stadium.

After travelling to Edinburgh to take on Gregor Townsend's men, Ireland complete their Six Nations campaign at home to England on March 20.