Leicester sign Scotland prop Darryl Marfo on short-term deal

Prop Darryl Marfo has been capped three times for Scotland and has also had spells at Harlequins and Bath

Scotland prop Darryl Marfo has joined Leicester Tigers on a short-term deal.

Marfo, who left Edinburgh in December 2019, has had previous spells in the Gallagher Premiership with Harlequins and Bath.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website: "We are pleased to welcome Darryl to the club and looking forward to seeing what he can contribute in the Leicester front row.

"He is an international player who has experience in the Premiership and adds depth to our squad in the loosehead position.

"It's important we continue to promote competitiveness within our ranks for places in the team."

Marfo, who made his Test debut for Scotland against Samoa in 2017, said: "I am extremely grateful for this special opportunity for me to be a part of Leicester Tigers.

"Whilst I am here I am committed to doing everything I can, to contribute to the club being successful, in Steve's mould."

Leicester have also re-signed former academy front rower James Whitcombe.

The 20-year loosehead prop spent the summer of 2019 on a player-exchange visit with Sydney University in Australia.