Ashton Hewitt: Twitter permanently suspends account of user who racially abused Dragons winger
Ashton Hewitt was sent racist abuse on Twitter following the Dragons' loss to the Scarlets on New Year's Day; Twitter has suspended the account of the user who sent the abusive message and is 'co-operating' with Gwent Police as the force continues its investigation
Last Updated: 10/03/21 4:37pm
Twitter has permanently suspended the account of the user who sent racist abuse to Dragons winger Ashton Hewitt in January.
The incident occurred following the Dragons' PRO14 defeat to the Scarlets on New Year's Day.
Hewitt posted a screenshot on his Twitter account, which appeared to show racist abuse on the profile of another user that had tweeted at him.
Hewitt wrote: "This is what a Rugby fan somewhere (in Wales I think) wants me to see after a game."
Twitter says it is "co-operating" with Gwent Police as the force continues its investigation.
Hewitt told Sky Sports News in January that he was "angered" and "frustrated" by the racist abuse aimed at him on social media but said it would not stop him speaking about social injustice.
"I've had quite a lot of abuse on social media and it's been quite hard to deal with but this is the first time I've had it really in relation to a performance and people, or a particular person, attacking me racially to do with rugby," said Hewitt.
"So it's a pretty new experience in that sense but it's not my first encounter with racism and trolls on Twitter, so not a huge surprise but it's upsetting and it angers me, to be honest with you.
"It's just hard. The only reason I'm having to face it is because I've been so vocal about racism on Twitter and it's sort of made me a target, so I've got a little bit used to it. I've expected it a bit more but it doesn't mean it gets any easier."
