Ashton Hewitt: Twitter permanently suspends account of user who racially abused Dragons winger

Ashton Hewitt suffered racist abuse after the Dragons lost to the Scarlets on New Year's Day

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of the user who sent racist abuse to Dragons winger Ashton Hewitt in January.

The incident occurred following the Dragons' PRO14 defeat to the Scarlets on New Year's Day.

Hewitt posted a screenshot on his Twitter account, which appeared to show racist abuse on the profile of another user that had tweeted at him.

Hewitt wrote: "This is what a Rugby fan somewhere (in Wales I think) wants me to see after a game."

Twitter says it is "co-operating" with Gwent Police as the force continues its investigation.

Hewitt told Sky Sports News in January that he was "angered" and "frustrated" by the racist abuse aimed at him on social media but said it would not stop him speaking about social injustice.

1:05 Hewitt spoke to Sky Sports News about the abuse he has received on social media and how it will not deter him from speaking out Hewitt spoke to Sky Sports News about the abuse he has received on social media and how it will not deter him from speaking out

"I've had quite a lot of abuse on social media and it's been quite hard to deal with but this is the first time I've had it really in relation to a performance and people, or a particular person, attacking me racially to do with rugby," said Hewitt.

"So it's a pretty new experience in that sense but it's not my first encounter with racism and trolls on Twitter, so not a huge surprise but it's upsetting and it angers me, to be honest with you.

"It's just hard. The only reason I'm having to face it is because I've been so vocal about racism on Twitter and it's sort of made me a target, so I've got a little bit used to it. I've expected it a bit more but it doesn't mean it gets any easier."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.