Stephen Varney back for Italy as Franco Smith makes five changes for Wales clash

Varney starts at No 9 for Italy

Welsh-born scrum-half Stephen Varney will start for Italy against Wales after missing the Ireland game with an injury in the warm-up.

Coach Franco Smith has gone for continuity in his Six Nations selections so far but makes five changes for the visit of Wales, with Gloucester's Varney fit despite getting injured in the warm-up and missing the loss to Ireland in Italy's last match.

There are fresh faces in the pack, two of those in the front row, with Danilo Fischetti and Giosue Zilocchi forming an all-new prop pairing either side of captain Luca Bigi. Niccolo Cannone replaces Marco Lazzaroni at lock, while winger Mattia Bellini comes in for Luca Sperandio.

Niccolo Cannone starts at lock for Italy

Italy have lost 30 Six Nations matches in a row stretching back to a win over Scotland in 2015 and are on course to pick up a sixth successive wooden spoon in this year's competition.

Smith is fully aware of the task his team face on Saturday, with Wales having won three from three so far.

"We are ready to continue our journey facing a team that aims to win the tournament," Smith said.

"We are meeting our goal to improve our performances, to become more and more competitive match after match. Every week together, staff and players, we work hard to win."

Italy: 15 Jacopo Trulla, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Luca Bigi (c), 3 Giosuè Zilocchi, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 David Sisi, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Johan Meyer, 8 Michele Lamaro

Replacements: 16 Oliviero Fabiani, 17 Andrea Lovotti, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Marco Lazzaroni, 20 Maxime Mbanda, 21 Marcello Violi, 22 Federico Mori, 23 Edoardo Padovani