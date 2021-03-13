England 23-20 France: Player ratings from enthralling Twickenham Six Nations clash
Player ratings for England and France, after the two teams played out a thrilling contest at Twickenham. Maro Itoje's late try saw the hosts win an enthralling Six Nations contest which ebbed and flowed throughout
Last Updated: 13/03/21 8:02pm
England edged France with a late comeback to take the spoils at Twickenham on Saturday evening.
Here is how players from both teams fared...
England
15. Max Malins: 6/10
Unable to display the attacking skills that have torched defences for Bristol, but a solid full debut.
14. Anthony Watson: 7/10
Marked his 50th cap with an easy finish for England's first try. A threat who now has four for the Championship.
13. Henry Slade: 8/10
England are now starting to see the best of their gifted centre who glides through gaps with such ease.
12. Owen Farrell: 8/10
The captain's best game for some time, was at the heart of home resistance. Kicked brilliantly.
11. Jonny May: 7/10
Carried over and over, often into heavy traffic. The trademark spectacular finishes were missing, but this was about graft.
10. George Ford: 8/10
England bristled with attacking intent early on and Ford pulled the strings. Sent Watson over.
9. Ben Youngs: 7/10
A break at the end of the first half showed what a danger he can be. Contained Antoine Dupont.
1. Mako Vunipola: 8/10
England's pack went toe-to-toe with France and Vunipola contributed a big shift.
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie: 8/10
A powerful display points to an ongoing duel with Jamie George for the role of starting hooker.
3. Kyle Sinckler: 8/10
England's scrum was impressive with Sinckler's close-quarter carrying adding to his positive balance sheet.
4. Maro Itoje: 8/10
Drove over for the match-winning try. Delivered when England needed him. A colossus.
5. Charlie Ewels: 8/10
A real force in all departments and his line-out expertise took the pressure off Itoje.
6. Mark Wilson: 7/10
Did a lot of the unseen work. A real grafter of a flanker who did not take a backward step.
7. Tom Curry: 8/10
England's most effective forward. Ran with pace and power - over and over again.
8. Billy Vunipola: 8/10
Grew in stature as the match went on and became increasingly effective. Knocked defenders back like skittles.
Replacements: 8/10
After their poor contribution in Cardiff, the bench gave England the momentum they needed against France.
France
15. Brice Dulin: 7/10
Assured and classy at the back of a hugely talented French backline.
14. Teddy Thomas: 8/10
Ghosting into the fly-half channel flummoxed England as the multi-talented winger frequently enjoyed the freedom of Twickenham.
13. Virimi Vakatawa: 8/10
Two major jackal turnovers proved the converted wing's ultimate midfield potency.
12. Gael Fickou: 8/10
So often the steadying hand while those around him offered the creative edge.
11. Damian Penaud: 7/10
Always a threat out wide and capped the move of the match with a fine try.
10. Matthieu Jalibert: 8/10
Bossed his backline with confidence and accuracy.
9. Antoine Dupont: 8/10
Another impressive display from the scrum-half, who keeps delivering at the highest level.
1. Cyril Baille: 8/10
Had the edge in the tight for most of the match.
2. Julien Marchand: 8/10
Excellent accuracy under massive lineout pressure from England.
3. Mohamed Haouas: 6/10
Wound up dominated in the scrum amid an indifferent performance.
4. Romain Taofifenua: 7/10
Made a nuisance of himself throughout the contest.
5. Paul Willemse: 7/10
A physical agitator who caused all sorts of problems for England.
6. Dylan Cretin: 8/10
Big shift of dirty work that allowed time and space for Les Bleus' backline.
7. Charles Ollivon: 8/10
Astute operator in both tight and loose.
8. Gregory Alldritt: 7/10
Offered some smart interventions at key moments.
Replacements: 7/10
France's bench helped shore up a creaking scrum and added impetus around the park.