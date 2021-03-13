England 23-20 France: Player ratings from enthralling Twickenham Six Nations clash

Owen Farrell gets tackled by Charles Ollivon

England edged France with a late comeback to take the spoils at Twickenham on Saturday evening.

Here is how players from both teams fared...

England

15. Max Malins: 6/10

Unable to display the attacking skills that have torched defences for Bristol, but a solid full debut.

14. Anthony Watson: 7/10

Marked his 50th cap with an easy finish for England's first try. A threat who now has four for the Championship.

13. Henry Slade: 8/10

England are now starting to see the best of their gifted centre who glides through gaps with such ease.

12. Owen Farrell: 8/10

The captain's best game for some time, was at the heart of home resistance. Kicked brilliantly.

Farrell was accurate from the tee, and made the brave decision to go for the corner late on

11. Jonny May: 7/10

Carried over and over, often into heavy traffic. The trademark spectacular finishes were missing, but this was about graft.

10. George Ford: 8/10

England bristled with attacking intent early on and Ford pulled the strings. Sent Watson over.

9. Ben Youngs: 7/10

A break at the end of the first half showed what a danger he can be. Contained Antoine Dupont.

1. Mako Vunipola: 8/10

England's pack went toe-to-toe with France and Vunipola contributed a big shift.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie: 8/10

A powerful display points to an ongoing duel with Jamie George for the role of starting hooker.

3. Kyle Sinckler: 8/10

England's scrum was impressive with Sinckler's close-quarter carrying adding to his positive balance sheet.

4. Maro Itoje: 8/10

Drove over for the match-winning try. Delivered when England needed him. A colossus.

Itoje crossed for the crucial try late on

5. Charlie Ewels: 8/10

A real force in all departments and his line-out expertise took the pressure off Itoje.

6. Mark Wilson: 7/10

Did a lot of the unseen work. A real grafter of a flanker who did not take a backward step.

7. Tom Curry: 8/10

England's most effective forward. Ran with pace and power - over and over again.

8. Billy Vunipola: 8/10

Grew in stature as the match went on and became increasingly effective. Knocked defenders back like skittles.

Vunipola delivered his best performance of the campaign so far

Replacements: 8/10

After their poor contribution in Cardiff, the bench gave England the momentum they needed against France.

France

15. Brice Dulin: 7/10

Assured and classy at the back of a hugely talented French backline.

14. Teddy Thomas: 8/10

Ghosting into the fly-half channel flummoxed England as the multi-talented winger frequently enjoyed the freedom of Twickenham.

13. Virimi Vakatawa: 8/10

Two major jackal turnovers proved the converted wing's ultimate midfield potency.

Vakatawa provided a physical edge in the midfield

12. Gael Fickou: 8/10

So often the steadying hand while those around him offered the creative edge.

11. Damian Penaud: 7/10

Always a threat out wide and capped the move of the match with a fine try.

10. Matthieu Jalibert: 8/10

Bossed his backline with confidence and accuracy.

9. Antoine Dupont: 8/10

Another impressive display from the scrum-half, who keeps delivering at the highest level.

1. Cyril Baille: 8/10

Had the edge in the tight for most of the match.

2. Julien Marchand: 8/10

Excellent accuracy under massive lineout pressure from England.

Marchand carried well and was accurate from line-outs

3. Mohamed Haouas: 6/10

Wound up dominated in the scrum amid an indifferent performance.

4. Romain Taofifenua: 7/10

Made a nuisance of himself throughout the contest.

5. Paul Willemse: 7/10

A physical agitator who caused all sorts of problems for England.

6. Dylan Cretin: 8/10

Big shift of dirty work that allowed time and space for Les Bleus' backline.

7. Charles Ollivon: 8/10

Astute operator in both tight and loose.

8. Gregory Alldritt: 7/10

Offered some smart interventions at key moments.

Replacements: 7/10

France's bench helped shore up a creaking scrum and added impetus around the park.