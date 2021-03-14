Wayne Pivac: How Wales head coach helped transform team's fortunes

0:35 Wayne Pivac believes his Wales side have more depth than ever before to not only obtain a Six Nations Grand Slam but be serious World Cup 2023 challengers as well Wayne Pivac believes his Wales side have more depth than ever before to not only obtain a Six Nations Grand Slam but be serious World Cup 2023 challengers as well

Defeats to France, Scotland, Ireland and England in the autumn left Wayne Pivac under pressure to keep his job in 2021.

Now his team are one win from a Six Nations Grand Slam.

So how has the Wales head coach transformed his side's fortunes?

Experience over youth

Having used the autumn campaign to blood some youngsters, Wales have reverted to experience in this Six Nations.

Particularly so in midfield, where Lions pair Jonathan Davies and George North - with 187 caps between them - have provided midfield solidity.

George North ran in a try during Wales' convincing victory over Italy on Saturday

Add to that the return from injury of hooker Ken Owens (81 caps) and the return to form of No 8 Talupe Faletau (85 caps) and the impact is huge.

Defence first

Pivac's decision to part ways with defence coach Byron Hayward last November may have been a tough one - but it's proving the right one.

Wales' success under Warren Gatland was based around an excellent defensive game, marshalled by Shaun Edwards. They moved away from that under Hayward and paid the price.

Jonathan Davies has been in great form for Wales during the Six Nations campaign

Gethin Jenkins, the former Wales and Lions prop, has replaced Hayward and gone back to basics. Wales once again look very physical and hard to score against.

Strength in depth

Although it put him under pressure, Pivac's decision to use the Autumn Nations Cup to look at young players is now paying off.

In Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy he's discovered a very capable understudy to Dan Biggar, while scrum-half Kieran Hardy's performance against England showed he too has a big international future.

Most notably the experience given to 20-year-old wing Luis Rees-Zammit in the autumn has allowed him to move seamlessly from club to international rugby. Four tries so far in this Six Nations - "Rees Lightening" will surely be involved in the Lions this summer.

Wales were full value for their 41-point win

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said they must improve if they are to beat France and seal a remarkable Six Nations Grand Slam in Paris next weekend, despite hammering Italy 48-7 in Rome on Saturday.

The Welsh scored seven tries in a thumping win over the Azzurri to seal their fourth victory in four games and put them on the brink of an achievement that few people expected at the start of the 2021 Championship.

"We need to improve. We need to improve each week," Pivac told a news conference.

"We'll review the performance and we know we'll be in for a massive game. We've been on the receiving end of the result both times against France."