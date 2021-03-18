Scotland coach Gregor Townsend keen to see how Stuart Hogg performs at No 10 against Italy

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend (left) has opted to start captain Stuart Hogg at scrum-half against Italy

Gregor Townsend is keen to see if Stuart Hogg can make the most of his "world class" full-back skills in Scotland's No 10 jersey.

Dark Blues captain Hogg will start at stand-off for the Scots for the first time as he fills in for Finn Russell against Italy on Saturday, a move which head coach Townsend believes will offer "better balance to the team."

Russell sustained a concussion during last week's defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield and despite having Edinburgh's Jaco van der Walt available, Townsend has decided to push Hogg - one of the world's most dangerous running full-backs - forward to spearhead Scotland's attack against the Azzurri.

Hogg has previously stepped up the field to take on the playmaking duties for Scotland within games, including last week's defeat to the Irish and October's win in Wales when both Russell and Adam Hastings went off hurt.

He also started at fly-half for the British and Irish Lions during a midweek match on the tour of Australia back in 2013 - but this will be the first time he kicks-off with No 10 on his back for Scotland.

The skipper reportedly claimed after that Llanelli triumph last Autumn that he would prefer to stay at No 15, but Townsend has been reassured that Hogg will play where requested.

Townsend said with a grin: "He said he was misquoted! He said to me the next day that wasn't what he meant.

"Hoggy obviously covered 10 last week and has done so in previous games. We believe that gives us a better balance to the team.

"If he's going to be a reserve 10 in our squad at times this is a good opportunity to see him starting there.

"I think Stuart is one of the best full-backs in the world. He's played some outstanding games for us at full-back over the last number of years and been in great form this year.

"Full-back is his position but given his experience, his leadership, his ability and all-round skill-set, we see him being able to cover other positions as required."

Townsend: No news yet on rearranged France game

Scotland close their campaign with Saturday's visit of Italy and their delayed Paris trip to take on France, although Townsend admits he is still in limbo with plans to reschedule the Stade de France clash yet to be confirmed.

He added: "We've got a big game this weekend and an even bigger game, if it happens, against France. They are above us and we are still trying to get above them by the end of the championship.

"Have we had any confirmation on when the France game will be played? No. So nothing official has been agreed and nothing unofficial.

"I think they would like to get the official announcement out as soon as possible but until then, you know as much as me."