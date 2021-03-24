Romain Ntamack starts for France in Six Nations title-deciding game against Scotland

France fly-half Romain Ntamack will make his first start of the 2021 Six Nations in Friday's title-deciding game with Scotland.

Ntamack, the leading points scorer in last year's championship, will replace the injured Matthieu Jalibert as part of five personnel changes.

Second-row pair Bernard Le Roux and Swan Rebbadj, flanker Anthony Jelonch and centre Arthur Vincent have also been recalled by head coach Fabien Galthie.

Les Bleus require a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points in Paris to become champions for the first time since 2010, otherwise glory will belong to Wales.

0:48 Finn Russell says Scotland cannot be distracted by selection issues when they face France Finn Russell says Scotland cannot be distracted by selection issues when they face France

Jalibert was ruled out after suffering a head knock during last weekend's last-gasp 32-30 win over Wales, which ensured the title race would go to the final match.

Ntamack came on for Jalibert in the first half against Wales and will make his first Test start since the final round of last year's championship having overcome a jaw injury.

Paul Willemse begins a two-match ban after being sent off for making contact with the eye of Wales prop Wyn Jones, while fellow lock Romain Taofifenua drops to the bench along with flanker Dylan Cretin and wing Teddy Thomas.

Gael Fickou has been moved from inside centre to the left wing to accommodate Vincent, with Damian Penaud switching to the right wing.

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Arthur Vincent, 11 Gael Fickou, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyrille Baile, 2 Juilen Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Swan Rebbadj, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Dylan Cretin, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Anthony Bouthier, 23 Teddy Thomas.