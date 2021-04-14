Simon Zebo: Ireland international to rejoin Munster on one-year deal

Simon Zebo is returning to Ireland after three seasons with Racing 92

Munster's all-time record tryscorer Simon Zebo is to return from France to Ireland for the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old full-back or winger, who scored 60 tries in 144 appearances for Munster from 2010-18, has spent the last three seasons with Racing 92 but will be back with his province next season after signing a one-year contract co-funded by the IRFU.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "The opportunity to bring Simon back to Munster came about in early April following a final review of our squad's budgetary position for season-end and with assistance from the IRFU to support what we believe is a really good deal for Munster and Irish rugby.

"Simon's desire to return to Ireland and play with his home club is illustrated by his willingness to sign at a level below his market value elsewhere."

Zebo's return will make him eligible to compete for a place in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Zebo, who has scored 21 tries in 55 appearances so far with Racing 92, said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be coming back home to play for Munster.

"My family and I have been so lucky to have enjoyed three incredible years with Racing 92 in Paris and I cannot thank the team there enough. I really have made friends for life and take with me some brilliant memories.

"However, as everyone knows, Munster holds a very special place in my heart and I've always said that I wanted to play for them and potentially Ireland again, so when this opportunity arose, the lure of being close to home, family and friends and Munster fans, it outweighed all other options."