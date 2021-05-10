England to host USA and Canada at Twickenham in July as summer tours change across the board

Sam Underhill and Kyle Sinckler are not part of the Lions squad touring South Africa this summer

England will play Test matches against the USA and Canada at Twickenham in July.

Summer games for Wales and Ireland have also been confirmed in a revised global schedule announced by World Rugby.

Six Nations champions Wales had been due to tour Argentina, with England visiting the USA and Canada, but the coronavirus pandemic has driven a change of plan.

Instead, England will host the USA on July 4 and Canada six days later, with at least 10,000 fans expected for each match, while Cardiff's Principality Stadium will stage Wales' games against Canada and Argentina from July 3 to July 17, and Ireland have Dublin appointments with Japan and the USA.

Scotland's July fixtures against Romania and Georgia had already been announced.

Eddie Jones will be without 11 Lions players for England's summer fixtures

The Rugby Football Union said there will also be an England A game played against Scotland A at Welford Road in Leicester on June 27.

England head coach Eddie Jones, who will be without an 11-strong British and Irish Lions contingent, said: "The summer series will give us the chance to look at a lot of players and see how they step up, and it's an important part of our World Cup preparation.

"We are really looking forward to having supporters back in the stadiums. It makes such a difference, and we expect it will be three exciting matches for everyone watching."

South Africa, who have not played since they beat England in the 2019 World Cup final 18 months ago, will warm up for the Lions Test series with two games against Georgia.

New Zealand will play a home series against Pacific Islands opposition for the first time after announcing two Tests against Fiji.

The All Blacks were due to play two matches against Italy but the Six Nations side cancelled the tour due to Covid-19 concerns.

New Zealand will instead play Fiji on July 10 and 17, leaving Italy without any summer Tests.

In a statement, World Rugby said: "A strong revised programme of men's Test matches is set to take place in July after all unions and World Rugby agreed a revised schedule within the existing window.

"The revisions have been made recognising an ongoing and complex global Covid-19 picture, while aiming to limit further impact."