PRO14 Rainbow Cup: Connacht, Glasgow Warriors victorious over Ospreys and Leinster; Bulls win again

Glasgow Warriors registered a vital victory over Leinster to keep themselves in the hunt for the PRO14 Rainbow Cup title, and end the Irish province's chances

Connacht 26-19 Ospreys

Connacht knocked Ospreys out of the running for the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup with a season-closing 26-19 bonus-point win at the Sportsground.

A free-scoring 48-minute first half ended with Connacht seven points clear, thanks to tries from Shane Delahunt, Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Peter Sullivan.

Ospreys recovered from captain Rhys Webb's sin-binning to cross three times - twice through hooker Sam Parry - and their impressive scrum also landed Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy in the bin.

However, there were no further scores after the break as Ospreys fell out of title contention and Connacht, so disappointed by last week's error-strewn display at Benetton, ended their campaign on a positive note.

Glasgow Warriors 15-12 Leinster

Adam Hastings bid a victorious farewell to Glasgow as he brought the curtain down on his Scotstoun career with a 15-12 win over Leinster.

The Scotland stand-off is heading to Gloucester in the summer but he bowed out in style as Danny Wilson's men edged past the Irishmen.

Leinster looked to be heading towards the win until Hastings' silky offload put Kyle Steyn in for Warriors' second try.

That levelled the points at 12-12 after the Dubliners had countered Matt Fagerson's opener with touchdowns from Luke McGrath and Cian Kelleher.

Ross Thompson then nailed a late kick to seal victory after a fiery encounter.

Rainbow Cup SA: Bulls 31-27 Stormers

The Bulls scored a last-gasp try to strengthen their grip on top spot in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA with a 31-27 victory over the Stormers.

Tim Swiel opened the scoring from the tee before converting Damian Willemse's touchdown as the Stormers opened up an early 10-0 lead, but Marcell Coetzee's try helped reduce the deficit to three after Willemse was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock on.

Another deliberate knock on earned Rikus Pretorius a yellow card, leaving the Stormers temporarily down to 13 men, but the Bulls could not take advantage and had two tries disallowed before the end of the half.

It was the Stormers who re-established a 10-point cushion at the midway point thanks to Edwill Van Der Merwe's try, but Johan Grobbelaar crossed twice at the beginning of the second half as the Bulls went in front for the first time, leading 21-17.

On-loan winger Rosko Specman teed up Swiel for a try that edged the Stormers back in front by a point and, after David Kriel had a score chalked off and Steyn split the post with a penalty, Van Der Merwe put the Stormers back in control with a stretch for the line in the corner.

However, Ruan Nortje went over in the 80th minute for a try that sends the Bulls eight points clear at the summit with one game to play, with the Sharks - nine points adrift but with a game in hand - set to visit the Lions on Saturday.

The match came at a physical cost, with World Cup winners Duane Vermeulen and Herschel Jantjies both forced off injured for the Bulls and Stormers respectively in the first half. The Springboks name their squad for the British and Irish Lions series on Saturday.