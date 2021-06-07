Siale Piutau: Bristol Bears centre to depart Premiership club at end of season

Siale Piutau captained Bristol to victory in last year's European Challenge Cup final

Siale Piutau will leave Bristol at the end of this season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The 35-year-old former Tonga captain joined Bristol in 2017, skippering them to victory over Toulon in last year's European Challenge Cup final.

And the centre has continued to be a key performer this season during Bristol's push for a first Premiership title.

The club have already booked a home tie in the play-offs later this month, and are likely to host Harlequins.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam told the club's official website: "Siale's impact on the club and our growth has been immeasurable.

"He has been an awesome senior leader in the group, driving our game culture and standards, as well as being an inspirational mentor, friend, and father figure to our players."

Piutau skippered Bristol Bears on 25 occasions including the 2020 European Challenge Cup win and captained his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"Representing the Bears and playing alongside my brother and a fantastic group of players has been a real privilege," Piutau said.

"I have been blessed to see the club flourish from when I joined at a very challenging time, to now under Pat's leadership. I'm also grateful to the fans and the city of Bristol, who have made me and my family feel so welcome.

"The vision and culture at the Bears is second to none, one of the best environments I have been a part of anywhere in the world. There is alignment across the club and a genuine belief in what we can achieve. It would be an incredible feeling to end this season with silverware after five great years here."