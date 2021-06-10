England summer training squad: Eddie Jones names 21 uncapped players in 34-man training squad

Leicester's Dan Kelly, an Ireland U20 international, has been included in England's latest training squad

England head coach Eddie Jones has named 21 uncapped players in his training squad, as they start to prepare for their summer series of Test fixtures.

With 12 English players involved in the British and Irish Lions squad and the Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists (Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Sale Sharks) unavailable for selection, Jones has named 21 uncapped players.

Included among them are Newcastle Falcons quartet Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Trevor Davison, and Sean Robinson in the forwards, as well as Leicester's Joe Heyes and Harry Wells, Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow, London Irish's Chunya Munga, Bath's Miles Reid and Wasps' Tom Willis.

In the backs, there are a host of uncapped players including Leicester's Ireland U20 international Dan Kelly.

Wasps' Josh Bassett and Jacob Umaga, Bath's Tom de Glanville and Max Ojomoh, Northampton's Fraser Dingwall and Alex Mitchell, London Irish's Ollie Hassell-Collins and Tom Parton, Newcastle's Adam Radwan, and Leicester's Freddie Steward are all also included.

The squad will meet up at The Lensbury on Monday, June 14 for a five-day training camp, with an updated squad to reconvene on Sunday, June 20.

On Sunday, June 27, players will feature in an England A fixture against Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in Leicester - with Premiership finalists unavailable for selection for this squad.



Following the final, Jones will further update his squad for England's two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium in July, where they will host the USA (Sunday, July 4) and Canada (Saturday, July 10) at Twickenham.

"This is the first squad of three and we'll include players from the other clubs where appropriate, when they become available," head coach Jones said on Thursday.

"We've also given some of our senior players the chance to get some important rest and recovery time after back-to-back seasons, and with no proper pre-season.

"For this group it's a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do. We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon.

"There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. We're really looking forward to working with this group of young players and see where we can take them. They have the opportunity to take on the world."

England's 34-man training squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap), Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps), Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped).



Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped).