Jack Adams: Former Gloucester and Bristol centre dies aged 34 after short cancer battle

Jack Adams spent four years playing for his hometown club

Former Gloucester and Bristol centre Jack Adams has died aged 34 following a short battle with cancer.

Adams made his Gloucester debut in 2005, replacing Mike Tindall, and went on to accumulate 35 appearances for the Kingsholm club.

He joined Bristol in 2009 where he played over 50 games and then embarked on a career in construction management.

"Everyone connected to Gloucester is deeply saddened to hear the news of Jack Adams passing over the weekend," a club statement read.

"The outpouring of love and support from the wider rugby community over the last few days goes to show just how adored Jack was as a person.

"Jack was a local lad who lived his dream of representing his hometown club. Jack came to Gloucester Rugby via the academy, following his education at St Peter's School and the centre made 35 appearances for the club between 2005 and 2009.

"However, Jack's dedication to rugby in his community didn't stop there, his passion for the sport was passed through generations as he mentored and coached younger players to love the game in the same way he did."