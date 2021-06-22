Manu Tuilagi: Sale centre withdraws from England squad with injury

Manu Tuilagi missed the autumn and Six Nations campaigns for England

Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from the England squad after picking up an injury during Sale's Premiership semi-final defeat against Exeter at the weekend.

Northampton Saints' Fraser Dingwall has been called up and has joined the squad as they prepare for Sunday's England A v Scotland A fixture in Leicester (2pm kick-off).

Eddie Jones' side will then play two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium - against USA on Sunday July 4 and Saturday July 10.

Tuilagi's most recent England appearance was in March 2020

Tuilagi is just three games into his comeback from the Achilles injury he sustained in September and had missed the autumn and Six Nations campaigns.

England have supplied 12 players to the British and Irish Lions squad for their upcoming tour to South Africa.

Players representing Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins will join the squad after the Twickenham showpiece on June 26, with an updated squad due to be named on June 28.