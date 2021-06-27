Australia shift first France Test to Brisbane after Sydney Covid-19 lockdown

Suncorp Stadium will host the first and third Tests

Australia's series-opening test against France on July 7 has been moved to Brisbane in the wake of Sydney's two-week Covid-19 lockdown.

Sydney began a hard lockdown on Sunday to control a fast-spreading outbreak of coronavirus.

The Wallabies were to take on France at Sydney Cricket Ground in the first Test but will now play at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, which also hosts the third and final Test on July 17.

The second Test is in Melbourne on July 13.

Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Andy Marinos said: "It's never an easy decision to move a fixture. One thing that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is that we have to be able to pivot quickly.

"We will continue to work with the respective health authorities around Australia to ensure all events are safely delivered for fans, players and officials."

RA said it had also decided to postpone a two-Test series between the Australia women's team and Samoa, which was scheduled for next month. The series will be held later in the year.

Australia is battling small clusters of Covid-19 cases across the country that have disrupted several sports competitions.

Perth-based women's rugby team Western Force will no longer compete in the Super W season, forcing a rejig of matches.

"This decision ensures players and staff can return to their families and fulfil employment obligations without further impact," RA said.