Uncapped lock Rhys Davies among four players called into Wales squad as cover for Lions call-ups and injuries

Ospreys' Rhys Davies is in line to make his Wales debut over the summer

Uncapped lock Rhys Davies is among four players who have been called into the Wales squad to cover for injuries and withdrawals.

Josh Navidi and Adam Beard left the Wales camp on Sunday to join up with the British & Irish Lions after Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric sustained tour-ending injuries against Japan on Saturday.

Ospreys second row Davies has been drafted in to replace Navidi in Wayne Pivac's squad, while Cardiff's Seb Davies comes in for Beard.

Scarlets prop Samson Lee, who boasts 45 caps, returns to the fold after a back injury ruled out Tomas Francis, while Cardiff scrum-half Lloyd Williams is called in as cover for Rhodri Williams, who has a shoulder injury that will continue to be assessed.

Wales host Canada at the Principality Stadium on Saturday ahead of a double-header against Argentina at the same venue over the following two weekends.