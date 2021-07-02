British and Irish Lions: Scott Quinnell returns with Fanvan and hopes Alun Wyn Jones could still play a part in South Africa

Lions legend Scott Quinnell once again resumes his role as roving reporter for Sky Sports Fanvan, although this time will be quite different from four years ago.

Quinnell won't be travelling out to South Africa due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That hasn't dampened his enthusiasm one bit though as he told Sky Sports: "We're going to travel all over the UK. We're starting tomorrow to watch the game in Twickenham.

"From there we'll travel the length and breadth of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to be able to see the fans.

"If we can't get out there with the fans, we at least want to talk to them, especially on game day."

Quinnell was part of the last Lions touring party to win in South Africa back in 1997.

Alun Wyn Jones had been chosen to lead this year's squad before injury appeared to have ruled him out of contention.

However, Jones remains optimistic of a 'miracle recovery' from his dislocated shoulder in time for the Test series against the Springboks.

And Quinnell believes the return of his fellow Welshman would be a huge boost as the visitors seek to go three tours unbeaten.

"It would be absolutely incredible," Quinnell stated.

"You just saw the pain in his face. The story coming out today is that Warren Gatland is saying he could make the first Test.

"It's going to be a huge amount of work for Alun Wyn Jones to get there.

"They've left him behind but we know how hard he works, we know how diligent he is, we know what a professional he is and if there's any chance of him getting on a plane, getting out to South Africa and being a part of this Test series, he is the man to do it."

Watch the British & Irish Lions' first tour game in South Africa this Saturday vs the Sigma Lions, live on Sky Sports Action from 4pm.