Warren Abrahams: Wales Women head coach leaves with immediate effect after less than nine months in charge

Warren Abrahams was appointed in November 2020

Wales Women head coach Warren Abrahams has left the role with immediate effect "to pursue other ventures" after less than nine months in charge.

Abrahams, who was in charge of Wales for their Six Nations campaign earlier this year, is standing down with "the full blessing of Welsh Rugby Union CEO Steve Phillips".

The WRU will now begin their search for a successor ahead of the World Cup in 2022.

A statement read: "Wales Women head coach Warren Abrahams is to leave his position at the Welsh Rugby Union by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"Abrahams was appointed in November 2020 on a full-time basis and led Wales Women for their 2021 Six Nations campaign.

"The experienced coach is leaving to pursue other ventures and goes with the full blessing of WRU CEO Steve Phillips."

Phillips said: "We would like to thank Warren for all that he has done for the Wales Women national squad in these very difficult times and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

"The international women's game is an integral and growing area for the WRU; we will now move to find Warren's replacement to ensure the necessary stability for the squad ahead of the World Cup in 2022."

Abrahams added: "I am grateful to the WRU for this opportunity and I would like to thank the Women's management team and the players.

"I have enjoyed working in the Women's programme and I wish those involved well for the future."