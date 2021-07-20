LISTEN: Ken Owens on Will Greenwood's British and Irish Lions podcast

Will Greenwood is joined by Ken Owens on this week's podcast

On this week's British and Irish Lions podcast, Will Greenwood is joined by hooker Ken Owens.

Ahead of the first Test against South Africa this Saturday, the Wales international joins Sky Sports pundit Greenwood to give the inside track on life on tour with the Lions.

The man who is regarded as the CEO of the Lions choir reflects on what life has been like inside the bubble for the squad during the past few weeks.

Owens also shares his insights on how the squad are feeling as they prepare to take on the world champion Springboks in the first game of the three-Test series.

