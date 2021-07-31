British and Irish Lions player ratings: Duhan van der Merwe, Stuart Hogg and replacements struggle

Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe will be up against it to keep his place after he was sin-binned and dropped numerous high balls

Pick through the player ratings from the British and Irish Lions' second Test defeat against the Springboks in Cape Town.

15. Stuart Hogg: The pick of the Lions back three in the air, but defensively struggled with the Lions likely to bring in the rock-solid Liam Williams next week. 5/10

14. Anthony Watson: Beat more defenders than anyone else in the first Test but barely touched the ball and spilled a few in the second. 6/10

13. Chris Harris: Made a huge early tackle and his physicality was needed as the Springboks unloaded their big carriers. 6/10

12. Robbie Henshaw: Tried to get involved but made little headway against a stiffened South Africa defence. Unlucky not to score a try. 6/10

11. Duhan van der Merwe: Hard to see how he keeps his place next week. Indisciplined, yellow carded and could not catch the ball. 4/10

10. Dan Biggar: Solid enough in the first half but was up against it when the Lions pack went backwards. 6/10

9. Conor Murray: Struggled when South Africa tore into the tourists after the interval. Lucky to avoid serious injury as he landed on his face after being taken out in the air by Cheslin Kolbe. 6/10

1. Mako Vunipola: Misgivings over his scrummaging continue but he was forceful in the loose. 6/10

Mako Vunipola may find himself out of the starting team next week

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie: A much better lineout performance but made little impact around the field. 6/10

3. Tadhg Furlong: Harshly penalised for one scrum infringement when he lost his footing because of the pitch. 6/10

4. Maro Itoje: Super lineout defence and was a menace, but he could not stop the green shirts alone. The pick of the Lions. 7/10

5. Alun Wyn Jones: The captain's body language at the end told its own story of the Lions' evening. 6/10

Alun Wyn Jones and co were thoroughly outplayed in the second half

6. Courtney Lawes: Unable to make any impression on the Springboks, although he produced an excellent lineout steal. 6/10

7. Tom Curry: Another player who could miss out if the Lions opt to make changes. Lots of snarl but no bite. 5/10

8. Jack Conan: Impressed Warren Gatland in the first Test but this was a far harder match. 5/10

Replacements: Owen Farrell and co were powerless to turn the tide while the South Africa cavalry swept their side home. The front row replacements were also destroyed at the scrum. 4/10