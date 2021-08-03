British and Irish Lions: Kyle Sinckler free to face South Africa in third Test after biting claim dismissed

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler is free to play in the third and final Test against South Africa after his citing was dismissed British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler is free to play in the third and final Test against South Africa after his citing was dismissed

Kyle Sinckler is free to take his place in the British and Irish Lions squad for Saturday's deciding Test against South Africa after being cleared of biting at a hearing on Tuesday.

Sinckler was cited for an alleged bite on South Africa's Franco Mostert during the second Test last Saturday, which the Springboks won 27-9 to level the three-Test series.

However, the England prop denied the offence and a disciplinary committee found that "on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied the player committed an act of foul play".

Live British and Irish Lions Tour Live on

The news will come as a huge relief for Sinckler who has a chequered disciplinary record and was facing a minimum 12-week ban if the citing was upheld.

The England prop, a second-half replacement for Tadhg Furlong, was suspended for two weeks in January for swearing at a referee and four years ago received a seven-week ban for gouging.

A bad-tempered collision last week turned into a savage grudge match and it is surprising more players were not cited, the requirement for which is that an offence is worthy of a red card.

A clip of Maro Itoje resting his knee on the throat area of Damian de Allende has also been widely viewed on social media.

As Itoje rises to his feet, the protesting De Allende tackles him to the floor and then shapes to throw a punch downwards at the prone Lions second row, who was man of the match in the first Test.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe was fortunate to be punished with only a yellow card for taking Conor Murray out in the air and the Springbok wing also clattered into Tom Curry with a clumsy head-first tackle that the officials dismissed.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland named Sinckler on the bench for Saturday's final Test at Cape Town Stadium and the outcome of the hearing gives him the green light to continue supplying tighthead cover for Furlong.

Highlights of the second Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions from Cape Town Highlights of the second Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions from Cape Town

Josh Adams, Bundee Aki and Wyn Jones are all set to make their Test debuts for the British and Irish Lions after being named in a much-changed starting XV for Saturday's series decider.

In total, head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes to his starting line-up for the clash with the Springboks in Cape Town as the Lions aim to rebound from last weekend's 29-7 loss.

Welsh flyer Adams is named on the wing, with compatriot Jones set to start in the front row after missing the first two Tests due to injury. Aki, meanwhile, comes in at inside centre to form an all-Irish midfield with Robbie Henshaw.

Elsewhere, there is a change at full-back as Liam Williams replaces Stuart Hogg, who is left out of the matchday 23 altogether. The same fate has befallen Anthony Watson, whose place has been taken by the tour's top try-scorer Adams.

Aki's inclusion means Henshaw shifts over to outside centre, replacing Chris Harris. There is a change in the halves too as Ali Price is brought back in at No 9 to partner Dan Biggar, with Conor Murray dropping to the bench.