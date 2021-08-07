British and Irish Lions: Jacques Nienaber hails Morne Steyn's achievement in beating Lions 12 years apart 

Morne Steyn kicks the winning penalty

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber hailed nerves of steel from fly-half Morne Steyn as his "fairy tale" return to the Springbok team led to the penalty that won the series against the British and Irish Lions, a repeat of his feat from 12 years before.

37-year-old Steyn came off the bench to kick the winning points two minutes from the end of Saturday's bruising 19-16 victory over the Lions that saw the world champions to a 2-1 series victory.

It was his first Test in five years and his return to the squad surprised many, but he was rewarded for good domestic form and his exceptional calm under pressure.

"I'll be honest, I was sitting with my head between my legs, I didn't see the penalty," admitted Nienaber

"I'm happy for him in terms of having the opportunity to play again. It's a fairy-tale 12 years on."

Steyn had replaced Handre Pollard, who had an off-day with the boot, and Nienaber admits his selection for the match-day 23 was touch and go with Elton Jantjies having been second choice for the last few years.

"Morne's selection was an hour-long discussion from the coaches between the two players (Steyn and Jantjies). But we felt his experience in this particular environment was the key.

Steyn, center, reacts with follow team members after kicking the winning penalty goal back in 2009

"But hats off to Elton, we have got three unbelievable fly-halves and he could not have been a better during the week in terms of preparing us for (the attacking threat of Lions fly-half) Finn Russell."

Nienaber was appointed in January 2020 after the Boks had won the World Cup a few months before and had expected 13 tests in the build-up to the Lions series.

That was eventually cut down to just one, against Georgia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squad also had to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that left leading players unable to train, and Nienaber himself confined to his hotel room, giving them just a few training sessions before the first Test.

"Even the guys who weren't positive had to sit in their hotel rooms for seven days (to isolate)," Nienaber said. "Rassie (Erasmus) took over to help the guys who weren't positive.

"But we believe there is no time for excuses, you have to move on and make another plan and that is what we did."

For Steyn, it was another memorable moment in his career. While he has never been part of a World Cup-winning squad, he has now featured in two series victories over the Lions.

"Just to be part of this whole thing 12 years later is an amazing feeling," Steyn told reporters.

"Then to get that final kick again, almost in the same position just closer for the old legs luckily it went over and its a great day for South African rugby.

"For a kicker, special occasions like that - you put all the work in for your whole career and you dream of kicks like that to win a game or a series. Luckily it paid off today, all that hard work."

The fly-half admits he thought his Bok career was over some time ago having last played in 2016. But after spending six years in France, he returned home to play for the Pretoria-based Bulls and his form was too good for the selectors to ignore.

"I did not expect to play for the Springboks again. I thought it was over. At this moment I am just taking it year by year. As long as I can play for the Springboks, I will do so," he said.

"I will never say no to the team, as long as they want to pick me I will always be available."

The Boks start their Rugby Championship campaign at home to Argentina next weekend.