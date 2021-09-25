Sara Cox referees Harlequins 35-29 Worcester and becomes first woman to oversee Premiership game

Sara Cox made Premiership Rugby history at The Stoop on Saturday

Sara Cox became the first woman to referee a Premiership Rugby match as she oversaw Harlequins' 35-29 victory over Worcester Warriors.

It was a tidy afternoon from the official, who has previously run the touchline 11 times and acted as TMO twice.

Cox was made to wait for her debut as she was originally selected to referee Worcester versus Gloucester in June, which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The 31-year-old from Exeter enjoyed a largely quiet game at The Stoop, handing out one yellow card to Warriors' Noah Heward due to a challenge with Tyrone Green of Quins.

Cox has experience of refereeing at the Women's Rugby World Cup and the Olympic Games

Cox became the world's first professional female rugby union referee in 2016 and took charge of the Premiership Cup match between Northampton and Wasps in 2018.

Congratulations to Sara Cox who becomes the first female to referee a @premrugby match today 👏 pic.twitter.com/c6LRA75e3W — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) September 25, 2021

She is already the first female assistant referee to officiate in a Premiership game after she ran the touchline last year for Wasps' 23-27 victory over Bath.

Huge congratulations to @SaraCoxRef 🎉



She'll become the first woman to referee a #GallagherPrem league game on Saturday 💪



Continually making history 👊 pic.twitter.com/cbncb1hoVA — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) September 20, 2021

Quins supporters gave Cox a standing ovation as she left the field at The Stoop following the win for the home side on Saturday.

England prospects Louis Lynagh and Alex Dombrandt scored tries in front of Eddie Jones while Cadan Murley, Dino Lamb-Cona and Joe Marchant also helped Quins to victory over Worcester, with Tomasso Allan kicking the conversions for all five tries.