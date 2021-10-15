United Rugby Championship: Ulster stay unbeaten and Stormers off the mark in Friday's matches

Nick Timoney grabbed two tries for Ulster in their win over the Lions

We round up Friday's action in the United Rugby Championship as Ulster aimed to keep their unbeaten start going against the Lions and the Dragons hosted the winless Stormers…

Ulster 26-10 Lions

Two tries from back-rower Nick Timoney ensured Ulster made it four bonus-point wins from four as they defeated the Lions 26-10 at the Kingspan Stadium.

The win allowed the Irish province to return to the top of the URC table with James Hume and Matty Rea also crossing for tries in a hard-fought game which saw Ulster lead 12-10 at half-time.

Ulster had their first score after just three minutes when a short lineout throw to Andy Warwick allowed him to find Timoney, who had peeled around.

Errors allowed the Lions back in the game and on 17 minutes they worked their way over the line through Stean Pienaar with EW Viljoen, who also kicked a long-range penalty just before the end of the first half, converting to put the visitors ahead.

Ulster seized back the lead when a multi-phase attack resulted in Hume crossing the line with a man spare and, after Will Addison was stretchered off early in the second half, following a collision with a Lions player, try number three came when a tap and go resulted in Rea being driven over.

James Hume dives over to score Ulster's second try

Timoney's second secured the bonus point for the hosts, followed by Nathan Doak kicking his third conversion of the night.

Dragons 10-24 Stormers

The Stormers picked up their first win of the new URC season at the fourth time of asking as they overcame the Dragons in Newport.

The South African visitors trailed 10-3 at one stage and were not helped by Salmaan Moerat being sin-binned for a high tackle on Taine Basham.

Full-time at Rodney Parade in Newport where the DHL Stormers scored 15 unanswered points in the second half to claim a deserved 24-10 victory over the Dragons and end their tour on a high. Bring on the home games in Cape Town.



🐉 10-24 ⛈️ (FT)#DRAvSTO #iamastormer #URC pic.twitter.com/AHpR6MMp9Y — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 15, 2021

But their pack became increasingly dominant, and the Stormers emerged as deserved winners, with the Dragons conceding a number of penalties.

Leolin Zas scored two tries for the Stormers, while Manie Libbok added four penalties and a conversion. In response, Josh Lewis scored a try for the Dragons, with Sam Davies kicking a penalty and a conversion.

After last week's impressive 35-22 win at Connacht, it was a disappointing performance from the Dragons, whose case was not helped by the late withdrawals of centre Jack Dixon and full-back Jordan Williams.

In addition, they lost hooker Elliot Dee in the first half with what appeared to be a neck issue and this will be of concern to Wales coach Wayne Pivac with the national team's New Zealand clash only a fortnight away.