France's Fabien Galthie names nine uncapped players in 42-man squad for Autumn Tests

Toulouse wing Matthis Lebel is one of nine uncapped players in the latest France squad

France head coach Fabien Galthie has named nine uncapped players in his 42-man squad for next month's Tests against Argentina, Georgia and New Zealand.

France will host Argentina on November 6 in Paris and play Georgia on November 14 in Bordeaux before returning to the Stade de France to take on New Zealand six days later.

Bordeaux Begles prop Thierry Paiva is in contention for his first international cap alongside second rows Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Florent Vanverberghe (Castres) and Florian Verhaeghe (Montpellier).

Clermont Auvergne centre Tani Vili and wingers Donovan Taofifenua (Racing 92) and Matthis Lebel (Toulouse) are among the new faces, while Bordeaux duo Maxime Lucu and Romain Buros round up the uncapped contingent.

France will have a new captain, as yet unnamed, in the absence of Charles Ollivon, who suffered an ACL injury while playing for Toulon in June.

Further injuries see hooker Camille Chat (Racing 92), centre Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon) and winger Teddy Thomas (Racing 92) also miss out through injury.

France's 42-man Autumn squad:

Forwards (23);

Gregory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Ibrahim Diallo; Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Killian Geraci, Florent Vanverberghe, Florian Verhaeghe; Demba Bamba, Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Uini Atonio, Julian Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Gaetan Barlot, Cyril Baille, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Thierry Paiva.

Backs (19);

Romain Buros, Brice Dulin, Melvyn Jaminet, Thomas Ramos; Gabin Villiere, Damian Penaud, Matthis Lebel, Donovan Taofifenua; Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoram Moefana, Jonathan Danty, Tani Vili; Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy; Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Couilloud, Maxime Lucu.