Autumn Nations Series: Scotland lose Mark Bennett and Fraser Brown through injury as Dave Cherry and Magnus Bradbury called up

Mark Bennett was in line to add to his 22 Scotland caps

Scotland will be without centre Mark Bennett and hooker Fraser Brown through injury for the Autumn Nations Series.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Edinburgh duo Dave Cherry and Magnus Bradbury as a replacement ahead of their encounter against Tonga at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland also host Australia, South Africa and Japan in the following weeks.

Centre Bennett, who has impressed for Edinburgh so far this season, was in contention to win his first cap since he played as a replacement against Canada and the USA in 2018.

Cherry, 30, made his international debut during this year's Six Nations campaign, while back-row forward Bradbury could offer an option in the second row amid the injury-enforced absences of Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings and Ben Toolis.

Scotland named 12 uncapped players in their original 42-man squad, which saw all of their British & Irish Lions representatives in captain Stuart Hogg, half-backs Ali Price and Finn Russell, Chris Harris, Duhan van de Merwe, Hamish Watson and props Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland included.

Scotland's updated Autumn Nations Series squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Rob Harley, Jamie Hodgson, Oli Kebble, Murray McCallum, Stuart McInally, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes, George Turner, Hamish Watson

Backs: Darcy Graham, Jamie Dobie, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Damien Hoyland, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Duhan van der Merwe, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu.