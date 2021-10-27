Sandy Carmichael: Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions forward dies aged 77

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions forward Sandy Carmichael has died at the age of 77.

Carmichael, who was awarded an MBE in 1977, earned 50 caps for Scotland between 1967 and 1978 and was part of Lions squads in 1971 and 1974.

During a fiery encounter against Canterbury during the 1971 Lions tour, Carmichael fractured his cheekbone in five places but managed to finish the game.

Confirming the news of his death, a Scottish Rugby tweet read: "Scottish Rugby is saddened to hear former Internationalist & @lionsofficial Sandy Carmichael MBE has died earlier today.

"He was a giant of the game in Scotland in many ways and our thoughts and condolences go to his friends and family at this time."

The British and Irish Lions tweeted: "We are saddened to learn of the death of Lion #497 Sandy Carmichael MBE.

"Carmichael was part of the revered 1971 & 1974 squads and was recognised as one of the bravest as well as fairest players to grace the game.

"Our thoughts go to his friends and family at this time."