Autumn Nations Series: Australia's Rory Arnold set for first Test start in two years against Scotland

Rory Arnold is back in Australia's starting XV to face Scotland

Rory Arnold will make his first start for Australia since the 2019 Rugby World Cup when they tackle Scotland at Murrayfield in Sunday's Autumn Nations Series encounter.

Toulouse lock Arnold was joined in the Wallabies 23 by fellow Europe-based players Will Skelton and Kurtley Beale, who are both among the replacements after Rugby Australia recently relaxed their eligibility rules for overseas players.

La Rochelle's Skelton last played a Test five years ago, while Racing 92 back Beale's last was, like Arnold's, the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat to England and head coach Dave Rennie is impressed with how quickly they have slotted back into the national set-up.

"Those three guys have merged with the group seamlessly, worked hard on their detail this week, and are super excited to earn another opportunity to represent their country," Rennie said.

"We are happy to have more resources at lock. We have had three guys carrying the weight and so it was really great to welcome [Skelton and Arnold] in. They've got their heads around things quickly. Will Skelton will come off the bench, he's a beast and will give us really good impact.

"They are very passionate and desperate to play, which is really exciting. They have a lot of experience, and we want them to come in and contribute immediately. They are all highly motivated.

"Kurtley has also been fantastic, he's covering 15 and 10. He's a really good communicator. We sat down for an hour yesterday because he wanted some clarity on certain things. He realises this is a great opportunity."

In other changes from the team which beat Japan 32-23 two weeks ago in Oita, Allan Alaalatoa returns to the front row, James O'Connor replaces the absent Quade Cooper at fly-half, and Andrew Kellaway returns at full-back after Reece Hodge was ruled out by a pectoral injury.

Waratahs centre Izaia Perese could make his debut off the bench. He was on the 2017 tour of Europe under Michael Cheika but switched to rugby league a year later.

However, Perese came back to the 15-man code the following year and has recovered from a dislocated shoulder in June to make the tour.

Australia team to face Scotland

15 Andrew Kellaway; 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Jordan Petaia; 10 James O'Connor, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Kurtley Beale, 23 Izaia Perese.