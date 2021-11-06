Saturday's Gallagher Premiership round-up

Kyle Rowe's hat-trick helped London Irish fight back to draw with Saracens

Bristol Bears 27-5 Worcester Warriors

Toby Fricker scored two tries as Bristol ensured Worcester extended their miserable away record as they crashed to a defeat at Ashton Gate.

The Warriors have not won away in any competition since beating London Irish at the Stoop in September 2020, but had they taken their chances, they could certainly have run the home side a whole lot closer.

Despite having the lion's share of possession and territory, Warriors could manage only a single try from Noah Heward while potent Bristol scored four to seal the bonus point.

Sam Jeffries and Tom Whiteley added to Fricker's double, with Callum Sheedy kicking a penalty and two conversions.

Saracens 34-34 London Irish

A Kyle Rowe hat-trick set the stage for 14-man London Irish to snatch a sensational 34-34 draw against Saracens at StoneX Stadium.

The Exiles trailed 34-8 with 18 minutes remaining, having lost Adam Coleman to a first-half red card, but somehow came back to earn a draw, with Rory Jennings kicking the final conversion to seal the comeback.

Tom Wolstencroft's try had put Saracens ahead, followed by Paddy Jackson and Alex Lozowski exchanging penalties before Coleman was sent off for a high tackle.

Two tries either side of half time from Rotimi Segun helped put Sarries seemingly in control, followed by Ben Earl sealing the bonus point and Mako Vunipola going over to sandwich Rowe's first.

There seemed to be no way back for the Exiles, but Rowe crossed again and that was followed by scores from Nick Phipps and Matth Rogerson, setting up a grandstand finish which saw the winger complete his hat-trick and Jennings earn his side a share of the spoils.

Sale Sharks 30-6 Northampton Saints

AJ MacGinty claimed 15 points as Sale eased past Northampton 30-6 in the Gallagher Premiership at a rain-soaked AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday evening.

Akker Van Der Merwe, Marland Yarde and Jono Ross crossed over as the hosts bounced back from defeats at Leicester and Worcester.

Northampton enjoyed plenty of territory and possession, but they were rebuffed by a determined Sale defence, which refused to provide any gaps for the away side to exploit.

The Saints - missing 23 players due to injury and international duty - ended the evening with just two James Grayson penalties to show for their efforts.

Northampton had also been dealt a triple blow before kick-off as Fraser Dingwall, Teimana Harrison and Juarno Augustus were forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

Exeter Chiefs 14-15 Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle earned their first win at Exeter at the 14th attempt as Brett Connon's late penalty stunned the Chiefs.

It was a third defeat in four home games for the Devon side, following on from their losses to Northampton and London Irish.

George McGuigan's try from a line-out and the conversion from Joel Hodgson put the Falcons in front, but Joe Simmonds - playing at full-back - drew Exeter level on the stroke of half time with a try he also converted.

Don Armand forced his way over for a converted try to the Chiefs 10 minutes into the second half to put them ahead, but Jack Nowell's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on left them temporarily down to 14 men.

An unconverted try from Ben Stevenson following a driving maul gave Newcastle hope, and although Hodgson missed both the conversion and a penalty after that, Connon stepped up to snatch the win when the Chiefs infringed 45 metres out with eight minutes to go.