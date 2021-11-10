England's latest round of Covid-19 tests all come back negative following Joe Marler positive

England are preparing to face Australia at Twickenham on Saturday

England have encountered no further coronavirus setbacks in the wake of Joe Marler's positive test that has ruled him out of Saturday's showdown with Australia.

The Rugby Football Union has reported that all playing and backroom staff who underwent an additional round of PCR testing in the wake of Marler's confirmed case have produced negative results.

Eddie Jones will breath a sigh of relief at news that means disruption for the game is limited to finding a replacement for Marler on the bench.

The Harlequins prop played 14 minutes of the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched England's autumn campaign, providing loosehead cover for first choice in the position, Ellis Genge.

England prop Joe Marler returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday

While the outcome of the PCR testing will be welcomed, England are still facing a second weekend of disruption because of Covid.

Captain Owen Farrell missed the Tonga clash after returning a positive test only for reanalysis of the sample to reveal it was a false-positive.

In an attempt to limit any further setbacks, all 34 players in Jones' autumn squad - including those not selected against Australia - are remaining in camp for the whole week.

The Wallabies have not beaten England since the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Defeat to Scotland brought Australia's five-game winning streak to an end but captain Michael Hooper says the setback has only fired up the Wallabies as they prepare to face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Australia were beaten 15-13 at Murrayfield on Sunday, with the visitors frustrated by the Scots and referee Romain Poite, as Hooper had a first-half try ruled out by the Frenchman and television match official Marius Jonker.

The Wallabies have not beaten England since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but Hooper had no fears their poor recent record against Eddie Jones' side would weigh on their minds.

"The motivation was about going really well [against Scotland] and continuing the momentum we've built in the last year, really," said Hooper.

"We roll now into a six-day turnaround against the English. The record hasn't been great, but a lot of these guys haven't played up here, haven't been a part of those games, so don't feel that sort of stuff.

"It's a new team, it's a great challenge this week to roll into England."

The Wallabies had notched back-to-back wins over world champions South Africa as well as successive victories over Argentina before defeating Japan in Oita last month, and Hooper said Sunday's defeat would not get them down.

"The fire in the belly hasn't [been] extinguished at all," he added. "After that it's just raised."