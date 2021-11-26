Cardiff and Scarlets trying to leave South Africa as country goes on UK travel red list

Cardiff and Scarlets are trying to return to Wales from South Africa after the country was added to the UK Government’s travel red list.

Scarlets are set to face the Sharks in Durban on Saturday, with Cardiff also due to feature in the United Rugby Championship against the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Irish province Munster and Italian club Zebre Parma are also in South Africa ahead of fixtures against the Bulls and Stormers respectively, and all four sides are due to play a second round of matches in the country next weekend.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said flights to England from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday Friday and all six countries will be added to the red list.

Anyone arriving after 4am on Saturday will need to stay at a managed quarantine hotel.

With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP," Cardiff said on Twitter.

"For concerned families and friends, please rest assured that our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and will keep you updated with any developments."

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack wrote on social media: "Many will have seen the news about the new Covid variant that affects our people in South Africa.

"We are focused on the welfare of our staff in South Africa and the concern of their families at home. We are exploring all options to repatriate our people asap."

A host of UK and Irish golfers on Friday also withdrew ahead of the second round at the Joburg Open, the first event of the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.