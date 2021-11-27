Gallagher Premiership: London Irish down Harlequins, Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors draw

London Irish's Mike Willemse and Curtis Rona celebrate after the final whistle

A round-up of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action, which saw London Irish triumph at Harlequins, and Worcester Warriors grab a draw away to Newcastle Falcons...

Harlequins 19-22 London Irish

Ben White's try proved decisive as London Irish picked up just their second win in the Premiership this season with a narrow victory at champions and local rivals Harlequins.

The result was in the balance throughout what was a gripping encounter at the Twickenham Stoop, and the Exiles saw it out to move up to seventh in the table.

Harlequins' Tyrone Green is brought down by the London Irish defence

Paddy Jackson's early penalty put London Irish ahead, with Agustin Creevy's converted score and an unconverted try from Rob Simmons helping them to seal the win.

For Quins, this was a missed opportunity to make up ground on leaders Leicester as they fell to a third defeat of the campaign, despite young winger Oscar Beard scoring his first two senior tries.

Luke Northmore went over in the second half too and Tommy Allan kicked two conversions, but the visitors had just enough to take an important win.

Newcastle Falcons 24-24 Worcester Warriors

Newcastle and Worcester played out a dogged draw on a snowy Saturday night at Kingston Park.

Postponed by a day due to Storm Arwen, the opening stages of the contest featured plenty of kicking, with both sides unwilling to put the ball through hands.

Fin Smith kicked Worcester ahead, but the Warriors then lost Scott Baldwin to the sin-bin and the Falcons struck with tries from George McGuigan and Adam Radwan.

Ashley Beck's converted try on the stroke of half time after charging down Mike Brown's attempted clearance kick left the visitors trailing 12-10 at the break and then Worcester went ahead through another converted score from Kyle Hatherell nine minutes after the restart.

A second from McGuigan and one from replacement Kyle Cooper secured the bonus point for the Falcons and took them to within touching distance, but they had to settle for a share of the spoils thanks to Billy Searle's late try and the conversion from fly-half Smith.