United Rugby Championship committed to format and playing all postponed games despite South Africa Omicron chaos

Munster returned to Ireland on Wednesday, though 14 players and staff are still in South Africa after testing positive for Covid-19

The United Rugby Championship remains committed to the competition’s format and playing all postponed matches despite a turbulent week that saw four of its sides stranded in South Africa.

Cardiff, Munster, the Scarlets and Zebre Parma had all been due to play two rounds of fixtures in the country over this weekend and last - the intercontinental competition's first matches in South Africa in its inaugural season.

However, the introduction of travel regulations across Europe following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant led to the postponement of the matches.

The Scarlets and Zebre left South Africa last Sunday, but Munster and Cardiff saw their returns delayed by positive Covid-19 tests.

Munster returned to Ireland on Wednesday without 14 players and staff who had returned positive tests, while Cardiff - who have six confirmed cases - flew out of Cape Town at the fourth attempt on Friday.

Zebre have returned to some training and Munster's players and staff are isolating at their chosen locations, but the Scarlets are holed up at a quarantine hotel outside Belfast and Cardiff have just begun 10 days of isolation in London.

"After a successful beginning to the inaugural URC campaign, the league remains committed to the format and ensuring all games are played," tournament organisers said in a statement.

"Work has already begun on rescheduling the games postponed in R6 and R7 but it must be made clear that the welfare of our teams and players must come first."

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), who run the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, has given clubs special dispensation to register new players in order to fulfil their matches later this month.

European tournament organisers have said there are no spare weekends available to reschedule matches.