England Women boss Simon Middleton named World Rugby's coach of the year

England are on an 18-match winning run under Simon Middleton

England Women's Simon Middleton has been named World Rugby's coach of the year for 2021.

Middleton is the first coach of a women's team to win the award, beating New Zealand's Ian Foster and Dave Rennie of Australia.

Also in contention were Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney, who oversee the New Zealand women's sevens team.

Middleton steered the Red Roses through a second successive unbeaten calendar year. The team are currently on an 18-game winning streak and have risen to No 1 in the world rankings.

Earlier this year, England won their third straight Women's Six Nations with a 10-6 win over France 10-6 at the Twickenham's Stoop.

England also managed back-to-back victories against reigning world champions New Zealand last month.