European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons edge Worcester Warriors, Gloucester lose in Lyon

Ollie Lindsay-Hague on the charge for Newcastle in their win over Worcester

This season's European Challenge Cup got under way on Friday evening and we round up all of the action as Newcastle Falcons hosted Worcester Warriors and Gloucester headed to France to take on Lyon…

Newcastle Falcons 31-26 Worcester Warriors

Newcastle scored four tries as they edged out Worcester by five points in their European Challenge Cup opener at Kingston Park.

The sides were level at 21-21 at the break after three tries apiece, with Max Wright, Mike Brown and George McGuigan going over for the hosts. Worcester responded through a penalty try, and efforts from Duhan van der Merwe and Harri Doel.

Mike Brown celebrates scoring a try for Newcastle against Worcester

A second-half effort by Ollie Lindsay-Hague, coupled with a fourth conversion from Will Haydon-Wood, put the home side seven in front.

Will Chudley reduced the deficit for Worcester, but Fin Smith missed the conversion and Joel Hodgson wrapped up Newcastle's victory with a late penalty.

Lyon 19-13 Gloucester

An inexperienced Gloucester side claimed a creditable losing bonus point in a defeat away to Top 14 side Lyon

The Cherry and Whites survived a first-half onslaught to trail 6-3 at the break, with a Billy Twelvetrees penalty putting them on the scoresheet.

FULL TIME



A hugely spirited performance from the Cherry & Whites as we take a losing bonus-point home with us.



🔴 19 - 13 🍒 | #LOUvGLO pic.twitter.com/zXPvYIlV9x — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) December 10, 2021

Jordan Taufua extended Lyon's advantage, but Cameron Jordan replied with his first try for Gloucester as the visitors once again reduced the deficit to three points.

Jonathan Pelissie kicked the final points of the match for Lyon, but Gloucester were close enough to emerge with the losing bonus point.