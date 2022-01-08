Gallagher Premiership: Marcus Smith magic clinches Harlequins win over Exeter Chiefs

Marcus Smith showed his composure to kick the match-winning conversion

Marcus Smith's outstanding last-minute conversion secured Harlequins a 14-12 victory over Exeter Chiefs, in a repeat of last season's Gallagher Premiership final.

Locked a seven points apiece at half-time, the home side played the second half with a man-advantage after Chiefs' Alec Hepburn was sent off in the final stages of the first half following a dangerous clear-out on Joe Marler.

Andre Esterhuizen provided the decisive try for Harlequins when he got on the end of a pinpoint cross-field kick from Smith in the 79th minute. The England international fly-half then showed his accuracy off the tee to secure the match.

More to follow...